Mahiya Mahi announces divorce

Mahiya Mahi has decided to part ways with her husband Rakib Sarker. They are currently separated. The announcement was made by the "Agnee" actress through a video on her social media on Friday night.

In the video, she expressed, "We both have mutually decided on this path due to some issues between us. Despite the challenges, he is a wonderful person, and I hold a great deal of respect for him. He is truly caring. We plan to initiate our divorce proceedings soon, and both of us will jointly determine the timing and process."

She also requested her fans to pray for their son, Farish, with the hope of nurturing him into a good person in the future.

Mahiya Mahi tied the knot with Rakib on September 13 2021, and they share a son named Mosaib Arosh Shamsuddin Farish Sarker. Prior to this, she was married to Sylhet businessman Mahmud Pervez Opu in 2016.