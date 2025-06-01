ICT case: Hasina charged with crimes against humanity

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has pressed formal charges against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

ICT Prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim confirmed The Daily Star.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam submitted the complaint to the tribunal. Bangladesh Television (BTV), the country's national broadcaster, is broadcasting the proceedings live.

On May 12, the investigation agency of the tribunal submitted its probe report against the deposed prime minister, bringing five allegations of crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were named co-accused in the report.

Hasina is already facing two other cases filed with the ICT -- one over alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the Awami League rule, and the other over killings during the 2013 Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.

Citing the probe report, ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam on May 12 said Hasina is directly responsible for ordering all state forces, her party, and its associated bodies to carry out actions that led to mass killings, injuries, targeted violence against women and children, the incineration of bodies, and denial of medical treatment to the wounded.

He said, according to the report, more than 1,500 individuals were killed, over 25,000 wounded, and countless others subjected to torture and other inhumane treatment.