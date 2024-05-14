TV & Film
Swastika Mukherjee and Sariful Razz to pair up for new film

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photos: Collected

Earlier in September of last year, small screen producer Himu Akram announced Indian actress Swastika Mukherjee as the lead for his upcoming film "Altabanu Josna Dekheni". However, her male counterpart remained undisclosed until now.

In a recent update, it's been revealed that Sariful Razz will join the cast, starring opposite Swastika. Razz has already signed for the role in "Altabanu Josna Dekheni", confirmed Bengal Multimedia, the production company.

Aside from Swastika and Razz, Iresh Zaker, Mamunur Rashid, Sohail Mondal, and others are set to join the cast.

Directed by Himu Akram, the screenplay is a collaboration between Akram, Mohammad Nazim ud Daula, and Mohammad Nazim Uddin.

Filming locations include Syedpur, Sundarban, and Shalban in Rajendrapur. Prior to this project, Swastika starred alongside Shakib Khan in "Shobar Upore Tumi", directed by FI Manik.

 

Swastika Mukherjee, Sariful Razz, Altabanu Josna Dekheni, Himu Akram, Bengal Multimedia, Mohammad Nazim ud Daula, Dhallywood
