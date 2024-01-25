‘ Bangladeshi fans proved my popularity won’t fade away soon’

In the midst of a cold January rain, fans and media eagerly awaited a glimpse of Swastika Mukherjee. Enthralled by her beauty and grace, Bangladeshi fans have fallen for the quintessential Bong beauty.

Yesterday, a special screening of the Swastika Mukherjee-starrer "Bijoyar Pore," directed by Abhijit Sridas, took place at the National Museum at 7pm.

Photo credit: Golam Raufu

Before the film's screening, anticipation filled the air as everyone awaited the actress's speech during the director's presentation. However, caught up in something, fans worried they might miss seeing her. At exactly 7pm, just before the movie screening, the "Tashee Ghawr" actress arrived, causing a frenzy amongst the press.

Photo:Apon Biswas

Expressing her gratitude, she blew flying kisses and shouted, "I love you" to the enthusiastic audience.

However, the Tollywood actress didn't just stand on the stage for just this one phrase. She shared with the audience about her fears and love for Bangladesh, "I am 43 years old. With each passing year, I harboured this fear that my popularity might diminish. However, upon arriving in Bangladesh, that notion was completely erased from my mind."

Photo credit: Golam Raufu

"Being here, wherever I go, the love I receive is truly overwhelming. Your constant support on social media means a lot throughout the year, but being here today adds an extra layer of joy. Thank you all for the immense love. I feel truly blessed.

"Today is a special day in my life, and I am delighted to share it with you all. I will sit down and enjoy this special movie of mine with all of you," added the actress.

Photo:Apon Biswas

On this day, Swastika adorned a gray saree with a vibrant anchal, and there's a special story behind it. A fan had requested her to wear a Bangladeshi saree, and she gracefully kept her promise. She looked stunning with her kohl-lined eyes, red teep, and an alluring smile.

Notably, the film "Bijoyar Pore" was recently released in Kolkata, garnering a mixed response. In addition to Swastika and Mamata Shankar, the movie also stars Dipankar Dey, Mir Afsar Ali, amongst others.

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.