Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:15 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:22 PM

Mamata Shankar and Swastika Mukherjee to grace 'Bijoyar Pore' screening at DIFF

Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:15 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:22 PM
Photo: Collected

The ongoing 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is abuzz with the latest screening – "Bijoyar Pore (Autumn Flies)", directed by Abhijit Sri Das. The film, released on January 12, has earned its spot in the Cinema of the World section of the festival, attracting attention and anticipation from cinema enthusiasts.

Today, the National Museum will host a special screening of "Bijoyar Pore", graced by the presence of acclaimed actress Mamata Shankar. Adding to the allure, Swastika Mukherjee, who arrived in Dhaka earlier, is set to be part of this event too.

Swastika, exploring the cultural and scenic offerings of Dhaka, shared her experiences at the Mawa Ghat yesterday, expressing her desire to witness the grandeur of the Padma River. The actress, in a video message, warmly invited the public to join her for the screening of "Bijoyar Pore" at the National Museum, which is open to all attendees.

‘Barir Naam Shahana’: A riveting dive into resilience and rebellion

"I've been in Dhaka for four days now. I went to Mawa Ghat with friends. It took us a long time due to heavy traffic, and I thought I might be able to reach before sunset to see the Padma River. On Wednesday, there will be a screening of 'Bijoyar Pore'. It's free for everyone. Mamata Shankar and director Abhijit have also arrived. We will be present at the screening. Everyone, please come, and we can all sit together to watch the movie. I will enjoy it a lot because I have come to Dhaka after many years," said Swastika Mukherjee.

 

22nd DIFFBijoyar PoreAbhijit Sri DasMAMATA SHANKARSwastika Mukherjee
