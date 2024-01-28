DIFF Day 9: ‘Antohin Pathe’ amongst other short films to screen today
The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.
Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.
Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:
National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh
Karaganda - 10:30am
Paramparca (Shattered), Tangeh (The Strait) - 01:00pm
Dream Town, Dammi, Ad Alma (To Alma), Talk to Me, Yama, Fár - 03:00pm
Theodore Ushev: Unseen Connections - 05:00pm
Antohin Pathe (Endless Way), Madhur Madhobi (The Disappearing Star), Unexpected Call, Paper, Laila, Checkmate, Escape, Sentier (The Pathway), The Boy in The Torn Shoes, Equality - 07:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium
Wo he wo de fu bei (My Country, My Parents) - 10:30am
Ashghal-ha va Arousak-ha (Junks & Dolls) - 01:00pm
Xiao Ma Bian (The Little Horsewhip) - 03:00pm
With This Light - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium
Momo in Dubai - 10:30am
Yuan Qu De Mu Ge (Fade Away Pastoral) - 01:00pm
Sampashi (Spraying) - 03:00pm
Wai tai kong de mo zha te (Mozart from Space) - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)
Tuda I obratno (There and Back) - 10:30am
Zapata (Amoozadegan) - 01:00pm
Marde Parvanei (Butterfly Man) - 03:00pm
Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (Pachu and the Magic Lamp) - 05:00pm
Comments