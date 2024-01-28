DIFF Day 9: ‘Antohin Pathe’ amongst other short films to screen today

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

Karaganda - 10:30am

Paramparca (Shattered), Tangeh (The Strait) - 01:00pm

Dream Town, Dammi, Ad Alma (To Alma), Talk to Me, Yama, Fár - 03:00pm

Theodore Ushev: Unseen Connections - 05:00pm

Antohin Pathe (Endless Way), Madhur Madhobi (The Disappearing Star), Unexpected Call, Paper, Laila, Checkmate, Escape, Sentier (The Pathway), The Boy in The Torn Shoes, Equality - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Wo he wo de fu bei (My Country, My Parents) - 10:30am

Ashghal-ha va Arousak-ha (Junks & Dolls) - 01:00pm

Xiao Ma Bian (The Little Horsewhip) - 03:00pm

With This Light - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Momo in Dubai - 10:30am

Yuan Qu De Mu Ge (Fade Away Pastoral) - 01:00pm

Sampashi (Spraying) - 03:00pm

Wai tai kong de mo zha te (Mozart from Space) - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

Tuda I obratno (There and Back) - 10:30am

Zapata (Amoozadegan) - 01:00pm

Marde Parvanei (Butterfly Man) - 03:00pm

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (Pachu and the Magic Lamp) - 05:00pm