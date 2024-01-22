TV & Film
Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:11 PM

Arts & Entertainment Desk
‘Surot’: From global stages to Dhaka’s spotlight
Photos: Collected

After leaving its mark on the global stage, Golam Rabbani's directorial short film "Surot" (Reflection of Life) is now set to be showcased at the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival.

The production will be screened under the Spiritual Films section at the National Museum's Sufia Kamal Auditorium on Tuesday (January 23) at 5pm.

"Surot" is a 13-minute and 30-second cinematic journey into the intricacies of human life. The cast of the film includes Nawshaba Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Rashed Sagar, Munna, and Manik Saha, amongst others.

Earlier, the short film was screened at prestigious events, such as the Netherlands Festival, Manhattan Film Festival, LIT Festival in London, and the Micro Film Festival in China.

The project's director Golam Rabbani, sharing insights about the film, stated, "As individuals wake up each morning, there is a distinct mental state that marks the beginning of their day. A shift in mentality occurs as they go on board with their work or office duties, followed by another shift upon returning home at the end of the day. These subtle yet profound changes, portraying the myriad facets of the same individual, form the core of the film's plot."

The director emphasises that "Surot" takes an observational approach, foregoing conventional dialogue. Instead, the film relies on two songs and instrumental music to convey its message. Singers Shampa Das and Rashed Sagar lent their voices to the songs featured in the production.

Prior to its showcase at the Dhaka International Film Festival, "Surot" has already left its mark on the global stage, having been screened at prestigious events such as the Netherlands Festival, Manhattan Film Festival, LIT Festival in London, and the Micro Film Festival in China.

