Celebration of global cinema: 252 films, 74 countries, infinite stories

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to captivate audiences with a stellar lineup of 252 films from 74 countries, including Bangladesh, kicking off on Saturday. The festival, organised by the Rainbow Film Society, will run from January 20 to 28, showcasing an array of international films at prominent venues across the capital.

The festival's grand opening ceremony is scheduled to commence at 4pm on Saturday at the National Theatre Hall in Dhaka. Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while the event will be presided over by former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. The ceremony will also host special guests, including Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and acclaimed actress Sharmila Tagore from the subcontinent.

At a press conference on Thursday, the festival's Director Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal said, "Dhaka International Film Festival is the most prestigious and notable film festival in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the cultivation of a rich and progressive cultural heritage in the country.

"We believe that this festival, known as 'Rainbow,' has successfully created a platform for connecting the youth and promising filmmakers with the international film community."

"Just as it has been successful in building bridges with the international film industry, it has also firmly established the identity of Bangladeshi cinema in line with global cinematic trends," he added.

The festival's screenings will take place at several venues, including the National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Conference Hall, Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall, Shilpakala Academy's National Art Gallery, Dance Theatre Conference Hall, Alliance Française de Dhaka, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Academy Conference Hall.

Entry to all screenings is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. However, the opening and closing ceremonies are reserved exclusively for invited guests.

The year's festival will inaugurate with Jaya Ahsan starrer Iranian film "Fereshte", directed by Morteza Atashzamzam, under the Wide Angle Film Poster Exhibition section. The inaugural session on Saturday evening will also showcase Shyam Benegal's directorial "Mujib: The Making of a Nation at 7pm, under the Bangladesh Panorama category.

Notable figures such as Iranian producer Majid Majidi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore are amongst the distinguished guests expected to grace the festival.

A total of 252 films from 74 countries will be featured, comprising 129 feature-length films and 123 short and independent films. Of these, 71 films hail from Bangladesh, showcasing the rich diversity of the country's cinematic talent.

One of the festival's highlights is the "Master Class", featuring renowned Iranian director Majid Majidi, known for his outstanding works like "Children of Heaven" and "Song of Sparrows." The sessions will include discussions led by Shi Chuan, deputy chairman of the Shanghai Film Association, and Indian filmmaker, actor, and singer Anjan Dutt. "The Master Class" is scheduled for January 27.

The "Wide Angle" section of the festival will be inaugurated on Monday at 4:30pm, with Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni as the chief guest and Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Deputy Chair of the Shanghai Film Association Shi Chuan as special guests.

The "10th International Women Filmmakers Conference" from Sunday to Monday at the Samson Lounge of the Dhaka Club will provide a platform for Bangladeshi and international women filmmakers to exchange ideas and experiences.

A screenplay competition titled "West Meets East" will be hosted at the Alliance Française de Dhaka from January 23-26, offering cash prizes of USD 5,000, USD 3,000, and USD 2,000 for the top three winners.

The festival is set to conclude on January 28, with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, and Indian actress Sharmila Tagore attending.

Organised by the Rainbow Film Society since 1992, the Dhaka International Film Festival aims to foster cultural exchange and provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to connect with the global film industry. The event is supported by various ministries and esteemed partners, making it a significant cultural milestone in Bangladesh.