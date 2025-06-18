TV & Film
'Utshob' earns over Tk 1cr in 10 days

‘Utshob’ earns over Tk 1.14cr in 10 days
Photos: Collected

Tanim Noor's Eid release "Utshob" has emerged as a box office success, earning over Tk 1.14 crore within just 10 days of its theatrical run. The film, which continues to draw strong audience response, is now gearing up for international release.

According to the production house, the film has earned over Tk 1.14 crore from 17 multiplex screenings in its first 10 days. On the tenth day alone, the film collected Tk 14.07 lakh.

Speaking to the media, director Tanim Noor shared, "I am not someone who actively promotes my films, but the audience is doing the publicity for me, which is truly gratifying."

He added, "Alongside the praise from viewers, we're also receiving very positive hall reports. It feels like a blessing to see how warmly everyone has embraced the film."

Following its domestic success, "Utshob" is also set to release internationally. The film will premiere on June 20 across 37 theatres in Canada, the US, and the UK, followed by its Australian release on June 21.

Produced by Dope Production and Laughing Elephant, the film features an ensemble cast including Zahid Hasan, Afsana Mimi, Aupee Karim, Tariq Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Jaya Ahsan, Intekhab Dinar, Sadia Ayman, and Soumya Jyoti.

