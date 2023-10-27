We now make content with international standards: Intekhab Dinar

Intekhab Dinar rose to prominence with his role in the mega television series "Bondhon," after working in numerous television projects, the actor found renewed success through his powerful performances in OTT.

His portrayal of a notorious chairman in the critically acclaimed web-series "Taqdeer" marked a remarkable resurgence in his career. Dinar continued to enthrall audiences with memorable performances in web-series such as Unoloukik's episode "Dwikhondito," "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi," and "Lights, Camera... Objection," amongst others.

Recently, the actor won the Best Supporting Actor Award in popular category for his portrayal as jailer Mostaque Ahmed in "Karagar" at "Blenders Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022."

How does it feel to win the Best Supporting Actor Award in Blender's Choice—The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards 2022?

It feels terrific to have won the award for "Karagar"; it's good to be recognised for work that you've put your heart and soul into. I didn't even think twice about taking on the role of jailer Mostaque Ahmed. I knew in my heart that this was the job for me. And knowing that people enjoyed my work makes me happy as an artiste.

How did it feel receiving the award from Suborna Mustafa and Badrul Anam Saud?

Suborna apa is a legend in the world of acting; I grew up watching her performances on television and in films. I have a lot of respect for her and have learned a lot from her. Accepting the award from both her and her husband director Badrul Anam Saud was a surreal experience for me.

How much did you struggle in your acting career?

Throughout my acting career, I didn't have to struggle much. My transition into acting was actually quite smooth. I began my acting career by performing on stage for the theater troupe Nagorik Natya Sampradaya. "Gour," a drama by Salahuddin Lavlu, was my first television series. Following that, I began working on the television series "Bondhon," which brought me enormous recognition. Both these dramas earned me a special place in people's hearts, so I truly didn't have to struggle much.

Are you doing mostly OTT projects right now?

Yes. I am currently working on Kajal Arefin Ome's web-film, "Oshomoy." After that I will be working with Shawki in another web project. I have lots of work in the pipeline.

Do you think this is best time for OTT?

Yes, now it's the best time for OTT- we have good budget and amazing filmmakers who are producing contents that are attracting the audiences. We have content that meet international standards. None of the directors are constrained, and they are free to present their work on a worldwide scale. Syed Ahmed Shawki and Nuhash Humayun are two of OTT's outstanding directors.

You have been highly praised for your performance in 'Karagar' and 'Unoloukik'.

Both "Karagar" and "Unoloukik" gave me immense recognition for my work. I am grateful to my directors. Everywhere I went in Kolkata, people complimented me on my projects. This gave me a lot of joy.

Do you think views matter when it comes to good content?

I think the idea of 'view' is temporary. I believe if a content is good then it will stand the test of time and prove its merit. If we are able to deliver a good project, then it will surely be etched in people's hearts forever.