Chanchal Chowdhury set for stellar comeback on OTT

The power-packed performer and three-time National Film Award-winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury is gearing up with some exciting new projects on OTT after a while. For this upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, he will be featured in the much-awaited Chorki-backed original web-film, "The Last Defenders of Monogamy", directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

On the other hand, the freshly announced web-series "Rumi", also releasing this Eid, will reveal the versatile actor in a new avatar. Marking his first collaboration with director Vicky Zahed, the Hoichoi web-series will portray Chanchal as a blind detective.

In a candid conversation with The Daily Star, the "Karagar" famed actor spoke about his roles in upcoming projects, his expectations, and more.

You and Farooki have collaborated on a project after quite a long time. How did it feel?

It always feels great to work with him. Although we worked in commercials in between, we have indeed worked in a film after a long time. What I most like about him is that he always brings something new to the screen. This project is no different; the story has a spark that reflects the signature of director Farooki.

Tell us about your role in the film, 'Monogamy'. How satisfied are you?

The character I play is as interesting as the story. The audience will see me in an avatar of a curious middle-aged man. All I can say is, that at this point in my career, I don't want to increase the quantity of my work; rather, I want to be more focused on qualities.

How was your experience working with Xefer?

Although this web-film is her acting debut, it didn't seem like it at all. She has been a brilliant co-actor. Adding to this, I must say that Farooki ensured that all of us did our best.

What message does the film convey?

The film carries a strong social message centered around humane relationships. The audience will be able to relate to it on a personal level.

What does 'Rumi' offer?

Rumi is a seasoned CID officer who loses his sight in an accident. He soon begins experiencing peculiar dreams with cryptic meanings. This is how he becomes a detective and the plot progresses with the clues that he receives from his dream aiding Rumi in unraveling the murder case he's currently investigating. Or will they form a complex riddle for him? You'll have to watch to find out.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

What are your other projects amongst the upcoming Eid festivities?

I have participated in several television projects for the occassion. One of them will feature me with my son Roddur Shoishob Shuddho, and Mamunur Rashid. I am very excited and hopeful for this one and the other projects as well.

The audience is eagerly waiting for Srijit Mukherji's 'Padatik'. Can you give us an update about the film?

We are expecting this film to hit theatres in April and we are also likely to receive the confirmation very soon. Srijit Mukherji directed this film with great care. I did my best to portray my character in the film. It took me a lot of time to change my look and become Mrinal Sen. I believe this role will stand out as an exception in my career.