Chanchal Chowdhury phenomenal as blind policeman in ‘Rumi’ trailer

When it comes to psychological thrillers, Vicky Zahed brings out the best of content for his fans in this less-explored genre of the country.

In continuation of his immensely popular psychological thrillers "Tikit", "Redrum", "Punorjonmo", and "Ararat", he has unveiled his upcoming directorial project "Rumi". His choice of featuring celebrated artiste Chanchal Chowdhury has created commendable excitement and buzz among the audience.

With the much-anticipated trailer of Vicky Zahed's "Rumi" which dropped on Monday evening, fans and admirers of the genre are appreciating the brilliance of the web-series across social media platforms.

Since this was the first time audiences were able to catch a close look into the series, they have additionally been flooding their social media handles scrutinising the story of the series and praising the closely-knit making of the trailer.

In the trailer, the Persian-influenced typography and the title of the web-series itself, "Rumi", seems somewhat influenced by the life of Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī, or simply Rumi, a 13th-century poet, Islamic scholar, and Sufi mystic.

Akin to Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī, Chanchal Chowdhury, who plays the titular character of a blind policeman in the series, gets visions in his dreams leading to him unearthing mysteries in his personal and professional life.

The trailer alludes to Rumi's deeply traumatised state of existence due to his mother's suspicious death while also being professionally challenged by his probable nemesis, played by Abdun Noor Shajal.

Chanchal Chowdhury, however, aced even in the trailer with his acting brilliance – he completely transformed himself into the character depicting being traumatised, confused, menacing, and relatable, all while having a mystical presence.

The trailer ends with Chanchal's trademark dialogue, "Bojhho Nai Beparta?" from the 2016 film "Aynabaji", hinting at a possible parallel plot twist to the film and keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.

The web-series is set to be released on the OTT platform Hoichoi on April 10 on the occasion of this upcoming Eid. This is the first time Chanchal and Vicky have collaborated on a project.

Along with Chanchal Chowdhury, Reekita Nondine Shimu, Abdun Noor Shajal, Afia Tabassum, Shahadat Hossain, and Deepa Khandakar played different characters in the web-series.