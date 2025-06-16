Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jun 16, 2025 05:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 05:14 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Iran-Israel conflict may pose new threat to Bangladesh's RMG sector: BGMEA president

Mon Jun 16, 2025 05:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 05:14 PM
The conflict could trigger a spike in global oil prices, causing a rise operational costs, he says
Star Business Report
Mon Jun 16, 2025 05:11 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 05:14 PM

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel may present a fresh challenge for Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) sector by increasing the cost of doing business, warned Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, the newly elected president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

In his inaugural address at the BGMEA office in Dhaka today, Babu said the conflict could trigger a spike in global oil prices, which would, in turn, raise operational costs for the country's key export industry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Babu's panel, Forum, secured victory in the BGMEA election held on May 31 for the 2025–2027 term.

 

Related topic:
BGMEAIran-Israel conflict
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Most factories in Ashulia reopen as law and order improves, 20 remain closed

9m ago
Impact of Iran's attack on Bangladesh stock market

Stock indices plunge as Middle East tensions flare up

1y ago
Worker unrest in Bangladesh

Owners threaten to shut garment factories from tomorrow if unrest continues

9m ago
Iran missile attack on Israel

Iran hits Israel with deadly missile onslaught

20h ago
Bangladesh Garment Shipments Face New Concerns Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Garment exports face fresh trouble as Iran-Israel conflict stokes fears

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশি পাইলটের বর্ণনায় মাঝআকাশে ইরান-ইসরায়েল সংঘাত

ভারত হয়ে ওমান ও সংযুক্ত আরব আমিরাত পেরিয়ে আমরা বাহরাইনের আকাশে পৌঁছাই। স্থানীয় সময় তখন ভোর ৫টা ছুঁই ছুঁই। ৪০ হাজার ফুট উচ্চতা থেকে পৃথিবীর দৃশ্য সব সময়ই মনোমুগ্ধকর। কিন্তু সেই মুগ্ধতা মুহূর্তেই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানে ইসরায়েলি আগ্রাসনের প্রতি নিন্দা জানাল ওআইসি

৫৪ মিনিট আগে