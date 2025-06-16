Iran-Israel conflict may pose new threat to Bangladesh's RMG sector: BGMEA president

The conflict could trigger a spike in global oil prices, causing a rise operational costs, he says

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel may present a fresh challenge for Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) sector by increasing the cost of doing business, warned Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, the newly elected president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

In his inaugural address at the BGMEA office in Dhaka today, Babu said the conflict could trigger a spike in global oil prices, which would, in turn, raise operational costs for the country's key export industry.

Babu's panel, Forum, secured victory in the BGMEA election held on May 31 for the 2025–2027 term.