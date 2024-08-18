Chanchal Chowdhury, Tariq Anam Khan to star in ‘Feu’

Web series "Feu", which captures the stories of the livelihoods in the remote southern regions of Bangladesh, is set to hit the screens soon. Directed by Sukorno Shahed Dhiman, the series delves deep into the lives of people in the southern swamps and jungles, intertwining elements of mystery, drama, and thriller.

Split into two seasons, the first season of "Feu" will feature seven episodes, with the second containing five episodes. Director Dhiman, sharing updates on the production, noted that filming has wrapped up, and most of the post-production work is complete.

Filmed in the remote areas of Khulna, the web series took months of rigorous on-site production. Dhiman explained, "The shooting began in November last year and wrapped up on July 30. We shot extensively across the coastal areas of Khulna and Satkhira, covering every inch of the region."

When asked about the name of the series, Dhiman revealed, "'Feu' is a colloquial term from the Khulna region, meaning something that haunts or chases you. It's a metaphor for fear—something unseen, yet ever-present, that follows you intrinsically."

Dhiman described the series as a mix of genres, balancing mystery, drama, and thriller. "At its heart, it tells the story of the people of the southern region—their history, their struggles, and their unique connection with the jungle. It portrays the lives of those who inhabit the remote areas of Khulna, where the forest and the people coexist in a life filled with both beauty and danger."

Feu boasts an impressive cast, featuring Chanchal Chowdhury, Tariq Anam Khan, and Mostafizur Noor Imran in pivotal roles. Joining them are Tanvir Apurbo, Hossain Jibon, and Tahmina Othoi, along with numerous local artists from Khulna.

Shooting in the dense jungles of Khulna presented significant challenges for the production team. "We built sets deep in the forest, in rugged, overgrown areas," Dhiman recounted. "The local community was incredibly supportive, which transformed what could have been an overwhelming challenge into a shared experience. We even shot in 6-7 degree Celsius water during the winter, right in the heart of the jungle. Every challenge has been an opportunity to learn, and I believe 'Feu' will reflect that resilience and hard-earned experience."

Produced by Facecard, Feu will stream on the popular OTT platform Chorki. The date of the release hasn't yet been confirmed.