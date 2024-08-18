Ferdous dropped from Tollywood film

Misfortune seems to follow Ferdous Ahmed relentlessly. After just seven months, the actor lost his seat as a Member of Parliament. Since then Ferdous has remained out of the public eye much like other Awami League MPs.

Now, the actor appears to have been removed from a Tollywood film due to his silence during the student movement in Bangladesh — he was supposed to act in Arkadeep Mallika Nath's film "Mir Jafar Chapter 2".

Yesterday, the film's producer, Rana Sarkar, told Aajker Patrika that Ferdous will no longer be part of the movie. He further revealed that he plans to make this movie targeting audiences from both Kolkata and Bangladesh.

"Considering the sentiments of the Bangladeshi people, particularly the students, I have decided not to cast any Bangladeshi actors or actresses in my films who did not support the anti-discrimination student movement," said Rana Sarker.

The producer also added that Ferdous has been unresponsive for a while; despite multiple attempts to reach out to him since January, we haven't received any reply.

Early last year, the actors' looks were unveiled, and the official announcement for the movie "Mir Jafar Chapter 2" was made.

However, the filming has yet to begin. When asked if Ferdous is the reason for the delay, Rana Sarkar said that they were supposed to start shooting for the film in 2023, but it couldn't happen.

"The delay isn't due to Ferdous; there are several factors at play. Since the filming is set to take place in the Bangladesh-India border area, obtaining the necessary permissions was one of the biggest challenges," explained Rana.

Speaking about the future of the movie "Mir Jafar Chapter 2" the producer said, "Since the plan was to release the movie in both countries, I wanted to work with artistes from both nations. However, given the current situation, it seems difficult to proceed with the original cast. The film won't achieve its purpose if it's not released in both Bengals. It wouldn't be right to release it only in West Bengal. I will plan the production only if it's possible to release it in Bangladesh as well."

Bangladeshi actor Ziaul Roshan was also set to appear in the film. Producer Rana Sarkar has confirmed that Roshan will be part of the project when it resumes.

He stated, "We have no issues with Roshan. We will contact him before the shooting begins. If he is interested, he will definitely be included in the movie. However, a replacement for Ferdous will be arranged."

The script for "Mir Jafar Chapter 2" focuses on village politics. Director Arkadeep said, "I am from Murshidabad and have witnessed various crimes there since childhood. I want to capture the essence of village politics in my debut film."