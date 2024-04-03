Ferdous, Purnima gear up for the film ‘Ahare Jibon’ this Eid

Actors Ferdous Ahmed and Purnima, a prominent on-screen duo of the late 2000s, regained their popularity with their undeniable chemistry, acting brilliance, and witty presence on screen. They are soon to appear together in a film.

The government-funded film, "Ahare Jibon", featuring the two actors is slated for release this upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. The trailer and poster of the film were released through a program, at the Bangladesh Film Archive premises on Tuesday (April 2).

The director of the film Chhatku Ahmed often brings various social issues to light through his films. With entertainment, his films carry a touch of realism and relevance to different challenging social situations. However, "Ahare Jibon" promises something different, with a unique depiction of life. The story of the film reflects the days of the pandemic, portraying the struggles, humanity, and complexities of relationships during that time.

Regarding the film, director Chhatku Ahmed remarked, "This film is very close to life, a testament to the historicity of the pandemic. The global pandemic caused by the coronavirus created a humanitarian crisis worldwide, including in Bangladesh. The events of that time are depicted in this film."

Actor Ferdous Ahmed, who recently got elected as a member of the parliament, recalled his childhood memories of Eid. He said, "Cinema used to be the central part of Eid celebrations in my childhood. We used to save money to watch Eid films with siblings, cousins, and friends."

"After I started working as an actor, the celebrations changed. Every year before the two Eids, my colleagues and I would act in films centred around Eid, fostering a healthy competition among us to determine which films would perform well and be most loved by the audience," Ferdous said.

"I've observed this since I entered the film industry. Normally, two movies are released in a week, but during Eid, it can go up to eight or ten. This Eid, more than 13 movies are slated for release, and I extend my best wishes to all the films."

Ferdous not only desires to see his films succeed at the box office but also wishes that viewers would watch every Eid film. He said, "I want every movie to be successful. Movie-watching platforms have changed nowadays, but the joy of watching a good movie remains the same."

Ferdous mentioned that despite being a government-funded film, "Ahare Jibon" doesn't lack entertainment elements. He stated, "Most people have wrong impressions about government-funded films, thinking they lack entertaining elements, slow-paced or wouldn't be good.

"To dispel this notion, we have made 'Ahare Jibon'. This film is equally entertaining and conveys life-centric messages. It talks about the triumphs of life and narrates real-life stories," concludes Ferdous, expressing his intention to present the film to Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Purnima said that "Ahare Jibon" is her first film with director Chhatku Ahmed. Consequently, she has high hopes for it.

"I haven't been acting regularly for a long time, and it's such good news for me that one of my films is releasing during Eid. This film, based on the story of the pandemic, has turned out to be a commendable work. Through our film, the audience will be able to enjoy a different, polished story in the theatres this Eid," she stated.

