Celebrities protest strikes, blockades

Numerous artists came together to form a human chain, urging an end to the ongoing strikes and blockades in the country. On a Saturday afternoon, in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, they created a united front under the banner 'Society of Artists Against Destruction.' The human chain comprised of actors, actresses, heroes, singers, and various other personalities from the showbiz industry who actively participated in this initiative.

Among them were hero Riaz, Ferdous, Mahiya Mahi, Tushar Khan, Tareen, Shampa Reza, SD Rubel, Nipun, amongst others.

Ferdous expressed his views on the resurgence of the terms strike and blockade, stating that they had seemingly disappeared from the dictionary only to resurface.

"I'm perplexed when my children ask why we have exams on Friday and Saturday. Why must we have online lessons on Sunday? Our children are growing up, and the fact that they are witnessing fire and brutality everywhere, is heartbreaking. We have already lost two years due to Covid-19, but owing to our PM's leadership, we have been able to go forward smoothly. "I am optimistic that we will make significant progress in the future," stated the actor.

Nipun Akhter expressed her unwavering trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Our PM inspired me to make the transition from actress to female entrepreneur. Our staff are unable to report to work due to the strikes and blockades. As a result of their fear of boarding the bus, we are suffering. We no longer desire such strikes."

Actress Mahiya Mahi said, the only aim of our presence here is that we can work for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and make her win with huge margin in the upcoming elections. All of us artistes will be in the field to do whatever is necessary from our respective places. She has done a lot for us. We do not want BNP to create an unstable environment in our country again.