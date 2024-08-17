Caught in the crossfire: Should artistes bear the brunt of political affiliations?

On August 5, the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down amid a surging student-led anti-discrimination movement. The shift in power since her ousting has sparked widespread transformations, with people from the entertainment industry not being spared from the turmoil. Many actors, linked to certain political identities, now find themselves in precarious positions.

Following the former government's fall, numerous prominent stars have seemingly vanished from the public eye, with many artistes retreating from social media. A few have even faced attacks due to their political affiliations.

In a surprising turn of events, actor Ferdous Ahmed has been unaccounted for since August 5. Ferdous, who was elected as the Member of Parliament for Dhaka-10 in the last national election under the Awami League banner, is rumoured to have fled to India. However, some speculate that he may still be in the country.

Similarly, actor Riaz has also gone into hiding. Although there's no record of his direct political involvement, Riaz was frequently seen in the front row at various Awami League-led events, raising questions about his current whereabouts.

The situation is no different for former Awami League parliamentarian and renowned musician Momtaz. She has also disappeared from the public eye. The singer was first elected to Parliament in 2008 from a reserved women's seat and later secured a seat in the 2018 National Assembly elections.

In a related development, on August 13, Shomi Kaiser stepped down as the president of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB), an organisation representing e-commerce companies. Having distanced herself from acting for several years, Shomi Kaiser had been deeply involved in business and politics. She, too, has ties to the Awami League.

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury has faced criticism for remaining silent during the student protests, despite having no political affiliations. Even after explaining that his absence from Facebook was due to his mother's illness, he has been on the receiving end of negative backlash.

In response to the attacks and criticism directed at artistes, many in the entertainment industry have voiced their concerns. They argue that artistes should be appreciated for their work, rather than being judged based on their political stance. However, others believe that artistes should steer clear of aligning themselves with any specific political party.

Concerning the aforementioned debate, actress Zakia Bari Mamo expressed, "Engaging in active politics isn't the responsibility of artistes. An artiste's primary duty is to focus on their craft. However, it's also a reality that living in a society means you inevitably lean towards one party or another. That's normal. But this support should never be blind. Artistes should always stand up for the people and speak out against injustice. If we lose our vision due to political biases, then who will guide the path forward?"

The actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila remarked, "We are entering an unprecedented time, unlike anything we've experienced before. It's crucial to remain patient now. Further division is the last thing we need. Everyone has their views and timing, but we must come together and focus on the future. Dwelling on the past won't help us move forward in this moment."

Actress Rukaiya Jahan Chamak stated, "Artistes shouldn't be labelled with political tags—they are individuals first and foremost. Unfortunately, some have exploited these labels for personal gain, which isn't right. It's time to establish a committee of artistes dedicated to safeguarding our cultural landscape. This committee should be composed of mainstream artistes who remain independent of political affiliations."

In this context, director Saikat Nasir shared on Facebook, "Artistes are entitled to their own political beliefs, opinions, and ideals. It's a fundamental civil right. However, should they be targeted just because the party they supported is no longer in power? Is that what we consider civilised politics? Today, many film artistes have been forced into hiding, which is far from acceptable. These artistes have provided you with entertainment and earned their place in the industry through your admiration. At the very least, consider these contributions and learn to show some respect."

Filmmaker Kabirul Islam Rana expressed his thoughts, writing, "It's unfortunate that in our country, even teachers, doctors, directors, and artistes feel the need to align themselves politically. Supporting a party isn't an issue, but actively joining one can be problematic. The consequences of this are becoming evident to everyone. While it's natural to have political preferences, there should be boundaries. Every government may try to use us for the sake of our names being out there, but we must be mindful of how far we allow ourselves to be used."