Hasina, Shomi Kaiser, Momtaz, Tarana Halim among 13 sued for attempted murder

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, actress Shomi Kaiser, folk singer and former lawmaker Momtaz Begum, former minister Tarana Halim, and 13 others were sued today for attempting to kill a BNP activist in June 2022.

Syed Hasan Mahmud, the BNP activist who was the alleged victim, filed the case against Hasina and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain.Upon hearing the case, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report after an investigation into the matter.

Former law minister Anisul Huq, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, Jatiya Party leader Moshiur Rahman Ranga and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid are also among the accused in the case.

In his complaint, the complainant said he filed a case against Ranga on November 21 of 2021 for making indecent comments about Nur Hossain, who was killed in 1990 [during anti-Ershad protests]. But the court summarily dismissed it. For that reason, he was threatened with death and his home was vandalised.

"I was a councilor candidate in the city corporation election in 2019. In line with that, I started campaigning in different places. But the aforesaid accused forbid me to do so. On June 25 of 2022, I was picked up from Rampura Bridge and taken me to an unknown place on a microbus where I was tortured. Later on June 29 the same year, I was left at Hatirjheel area by the miscreants," said the complainant in his complaint.