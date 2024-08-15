Mahi, Symon come out in support of Rokeya Prachi

Yesterday, Rokeya Prachi accused miscreants of attacking her while she attempted to light candles at the memorial outside the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32. She further claimed that the attackers especially targeted her.

The actress herself verified this to The Daily Star stating, "At around 7:15pm, we were suddenly ambushed. We were carrying out our protest, but then we were surrounded and viciously beaten."

Despite the attacks faced by the actress, few artistes or technicians have publicly supported her or protested on social media. Nonetheless, celebrities such as Mahiya Mahi, Ipshita Shabnam Srabonty, and Symon Sadik have condemned the attacks on the prominent actress.

After learning of Rokeya Prachi's injury, Symon Sadik posted on Facebook at around 9pm on August 14, saying, "I strongly condemn and protest the shocking attack on actress Rokeya Prachi at Dhanmondi 32."

Mahiya Mahi posted, "The attack on National Film Award-winning actress Rokeya Prachi at Dhanmondi 32 is unacceptable. I condemn and protest this incident."

Srabonty condemned the attack and criticised those who remained silent during the protest. She stated, "I condemn the attack on Rokeya Prachi. This incident is unacceptable! If those same people had condemned the shooting of the protesting students, it would have shown that they are truly human."

Reports from Bangla Tribune also indicate that there were attacks at Suborna Mustafa's house. Bijori Barkatullah informed Bangla Tribune, "She (Suborna Mustafa) is fine now. She is safe."

Notably, Suborna Mustafa, after a distinguished acting career, served as the Member of Parliament for Reserved Women's Seat-4 of the Bangladesh Awami League from 2019 to 2024.