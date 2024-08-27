Rokeya Prachi loses vice president post at Telepab

In the wake of a sweeping reformation wave following the events of August 5, another high-profile figure has been displaced from her post. Rokeya Prachi, a renowned actress and director, has been removed from her position as vice president of the Television and Digital Program Producers' Association of Bangladesh (Telepab), amid allegations of disciplinary breaches.

Telepab's general secretary, director Shazzad Hossain Dodul, confirmed the news. While Prachi will retain her membership in the association, she has lost her influential role as vice president.

Dodul indicated that an official statement, detailing the specific breaches committed by Prachi, will be released to the media shortly. As of now, Prachi has not provided any comments regarding her dismissal.

Rokeya Prachi is not only known for her contributions to the entertainment industry but also her long-standing involvement in Awami League politics. She has actively participated in party activities and has been a visible figure in various political events.

On the night of August 14, Prachi attended a solemn gathering at Bangabandhu's residence on Dhanmondi 32, where she went to pay her respects to the father of the nation on National Mourning Day. The event however turned violent, and Prachi was brutally assaulted, leaving her in critical condition. Since that night, she has remained out of the public eye.

This shakeup within Telepab is part of a broader trend across the nation, as institutions undergo significant reforms. From government offices to cultural organisations, the reverberations of the political shift are being felt everywhere.

Just a couple of months prior, on June 8, Telepab announced its new committee for the 2024-26 term during a bi-annual conference held at the Banani Club in Dhaka. The committee, led by President Arshad Adnan and General Secretary Shazzad Hossain Dodul, had appointed Rokeya Prachi as vice president. She held the position for less than two months before her dismissal.