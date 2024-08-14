Rokeya Prachi attacked while protesting at Dhanmondi 32

This morning, National Award-winning actress Rokeya Prachi stood in silent protest at Dhanmondi 32, the historic residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The house, once a symbol of national pride, had been set on fire during the turmoil following the former government's collapse amid the quota reform movement.

Prachi took up a position at the charred site, announcing her peaceful vigil on social media. "I am here at Dhanmondi 32," she wrote, "Let justice be served for all murders, all chaos. Let there be justice for the erasure of Bengali history. I am here. We also want justice. I will remember the history of independence and Bangabandhu in this peaceful protest. I am at the burned Dhanmondi 32. Joy Bangla. Joy Bangabandhu."

In commemoration of Bangabandhu's death anniversary on August 15, Prachi planned a candle-lighting ceremony for the evening. However, the actress confirmed that she and those with her were attacked during the event to The Daily Star.

The actress herself verified this to The Daily Star stating, "At around 7:15pm, we were suddenly ambushed. We were carrying out our protest, but then we were surrounded and viciously beaten."

Prachi, speaking through tears, accused the attackers of specifically targeting her. "They came for me," she said, her voice breaking. "Each one of them seemed educated, they spoke in refined language. From their manner, I knew they were not ordinary criminals," she explained.

Earlier on Sunday night, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Prime Minister and Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina, had urged the nation to place flowers at Dhanmondi 32 on August 15 in a peaceful tribute. He also requested prayers for Bangabandhu, the spirit of independence, and Bangabandhu's family. This call was reiterated in a statement issued in Sheikh Hasina's name.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned from the position of prime minister and left Bangladesh for India. Following her departure, a mob attacked the Dhanmondi 32 residence, the site forever linked with the memories of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The house was ultimately set ablaze, reducing its insides to a heap of ashes.