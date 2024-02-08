Reserved seats in JS: 14 stars collect nomination forms

As of the deadline for the acquisition of nomination forms today, a total of 14 stars have obtained nomination forms for the reserved seats designated for women in the National Parliament. Among them, actress Suborna Mustafa, alongside Tarin Jahan, Shamima Tusty, Lucky Enam, and Shimla, procured and subsequently submitted their nomination forms today (Thursday) as well.

Previously, Rokeya Prachi, along with actresses Apu Biswas, Nipun, Tanvin Sweety, Sohana Saba, Shahnoor, and Urmila Srabonti Kar, obtained nomination forms from the Bangladesh Awami League Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital city on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Shomi Kaiser and Meher Afroz Shaon purchased nomination forms for the reserved women's seat.

Out of the 14 stars mentioned so far, all have submitted their respective nomination forms. Now it is only a matter of time until everyone gets to witness who amongst them will be nominated for the reserved women's seat.