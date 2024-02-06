Reserved Seats for Women: Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, Sohana Saba collect nomination forms

Upon the ruling Awami League commencing the sale of nomination forms for the reserved seats for women in parliament today, numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry have purchased their nomination forms for their respective constituencies.

Renowned actress Sohana Saba has become one of the very first to purchase a nomination form from the Awami League for women's reserved seats in parliament, expressing her eagerness to contest in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sohana Saba shared her deep emotional and ideological correspondence with the ruling party Awami League.

The actress said, "My father is a freedom fighter, and I am the proud daughter of such a valiant citizen of Bangladesh. I carry the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in my heart. With a sincere commitment to the party and the nation, I have purchased the nomination form in expectation of doing all the things that are possible for the good of my constituency."

Highlighting her family's historical connection with the Awami League, Saba added, "My father was actively involved with the Awami League, and therefore, I don't feel like an outsider to this party. On various occasions, I have actively participated in the election campaigns of the Awami League."

Film star Apu Biswas collected her nomination form at 12:00pm from the central AL office in the capital. After collecting the form, Apu said, "I consider it a huge privilege to be able to engage myself in politics that serves the people's interests and aligns with the cause of freedom during the Liberation War. I have collected the nomination form, and the outcome now lies in their hands."

"Being a woman and a mother myself, I understand the challenges that women face in their lives. This is why I am committed to working on their behalf through Awami League's platform," added Apu.

Along with Apu, the General Secretary Nipun Akter of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA), and actress Shahnoor also collected their nomination forms around 11:00am from the designated party office.

The ruling Awami League (AL) began the sale of forms for reserved seats for women in the parliament today (February 6). Aspirants can collect the forms from 10:00am to 4:00pm till Thursday (February 8), said an AL press release signed by its Office Secretary Biplab Barua.