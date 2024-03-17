Nipun Akter refutes Sucharita's allegations over BFAA membership cancellation

The election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) has consistently been a contentious affair, marked by disputes, rumours, speculations, and diplomatic power games among competing panels. This year's 2024-26 electoral session is no exception.

Recent events, including the cancellation of popular actor Zayed Khan's membership, former president Ilias Kanchan's emotional farewell, and ongoing speculations regarding former general secretary Nipun Akter's co-panellist, have further fueled the anticipation surrounding the upcoming election.

Adding to the ongoing feud, veteran actress Sucharita has recently alleged that former president and general secretary Ilias Kanchan and Nipun Akter, respectively, have suspended her and actor Masum Parvez Rubel's BFAA membership.

Speaking to the media at an Iftar party held on the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises, Sucharita expressed her disbelief, saying, "I cannot believe that my longtime co-star and friend Ilias Kanchan, along with junior Nipun, would cancel mine and actor Rubel's membership. I am feeling very emotional, and I cannot find the right words. I am sorry."

Responding to the actress's claim, Nipun stated, "I fail to understand what Sucharita apa is implying. Why would we revoke their membership? I have heard they are preparing to participate in the election as a panel. If we had revoked their membership, how could they compete in the election?"

Nipun continued, "Sucharita apa has repeatedly referred to me as a 'junior actress,' which I find demeaning. While it's true that I am her junior, there is no need to emphasise it every time she mentions me! Neither I nor any other juniors of hers have ever disrespected her."

"If she is unhappy with a junior like me assuming responsibility within the BFAA, she should consider running for the general secretary position herself, for the betterment of the film fraternity. She is a wonderful person and a capable leader, and if she wins the election, I will gladly hand over my responsibilities to her," Nipun asserted.

Amid speculation following Ilias Kanchan's decision not to run, rumours are circulating that Nipun Akter is struggling to convince her colleagues and seniors to join her panel for the upcoming election. It's been reported that she approached veteran actors Sohel Rana, Ananta Jalil, Shakib Khan, and Arshad Adnan, amongst others.

However, Nipun denied these claims, stating, "I approached Sohel Rana bhai solely to seek his blessings. I never contacted Shakib Khan or Arshad Adnan. While it's true I approached Ananta Jalil, it's only natural, given his consistent support for the film fraternity. I'm unsure how these rumours started or why they're being given so much attention," the actress clarified.

Regarding her election preparations, Nipun stated, "The last election was challenging for me, but this time, everything is well under control. I have already chosen the presidential candidate for my panel. However, I'm not revealing their identity yet, as it could be subject to political manoeuvring. I will unveil my panel just before the April election," Nipun concluded.

