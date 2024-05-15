Nipun challenges BFAA election results with high court writ petition

The defeated former general secretary candidate and actress Nipun Akter has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking to annul the Bangladesh Film Artists Association's (BFAA) 2024-26 term election.

The writ seeks a prohibition on the committee led by Misha Sawdagar and Monowar Hossain Dipjol panel, who won the BFAA election on April 19. The writ application was filed on Wednesday (May 15) in the High Court bench formed by justices Naima Haider and Kazi Jinat Haque.

After the announcement of the results, Nipun gracefully accepted the newly elected president and general secretary. However, her sudden move seeking the annulment of the current committee sparks further controversy and confusion regarding her stance.

Advocate Polash Chandra Roy filed the writ on behalf of Nipun. The writ alleges irregularities and misconduct in the election and calls for an investigation into the matter and directions to form a new election committee. Additionally, instructions have been sought to announce the details of the new election.

Lawyer Polash Chandra Roy told The Daily Star, "The election rules of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association were violated in April, and my client Nipun's polling agents were removed from the polling centers, which requires investigation." He also mentioned that the hearing for this writ petition may take place in the High Court next Sunday.

Previously, the Misha-Dipjol panel won the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association's 2024-26 term election. On April 20, BFAA Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announced the results of the association's election.