Filmmakers and Star Cineplex clash over industry priorities, who said what?

Earlier on May 3, two movies hit the screens– "Shyama Kabya", directed by Badrul Anam Saud, and "Deadbody", directed by Mohammad Iqbal. Both directors have accused Star Cineplex of favouring foreign films over Bangla cinema.

Badrul Anam Saud aired his concerns in a detailed post critiquing the film chain, while Mohammad Iqbal organised a human chain and press conference last Sunday (May 12), to protest against Star Cineplex's treatment of his movie "Deadbody".

Yesterday, Star Cineplex held a press conference at Dhaka Club to address and counter the allegations circulating in the media.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Mahboob Rahman Ruhel, chairman of Star Cineplex, stressed their commitment to Bangladeshi cinema. He expressed a desire for filmmakers to create movies similar to "Poran", "Hawa", "Priyotoma", and "Surongo", which have successfully drawn audiences to theatres.

Regarding the discontinuation of underperforming movies, Ruhel emphasised that Star Cineplex is a business with obligations such as electricity, sound systems, projection maintenance, and employee salaries to uphold. Therefore, they cannot continue screening films that fail to attract audiences.

Photo: Collected

"We operate on the principle of supply and demand. If a movie performs well, we will keep screening it. For example, after Eid, we brought back 'Rajkumar' and 'Kajol Rekha' due to popular demand. If certain directors are not actively promoting their films, we cannot shoulder the responsibility for their lack of success," added the chairman of Star Cineplex.

Earlier on Sunday, the creators of "Deadbody" held a press conference attended by prominent actor Omar Sani, Producers and Directors Association President Kazi Hayat, Combined Film Council Convenor Khorshed Alam Khosru, and director Delwar Jahan Jhantu.

Md Iqbal alleged that Star Cineplex has undermined his film, claiming that the management allocates morning showtimes to Bangladeshi films to prioritise peak times for foreign movies.

Photo: Collected

Kazi Hayat's "Green Card" was also removed from Star Cineplex this Eid. The director criticized Star Cineplex for its indifferent attitude towards Bangla films, suggesting that continued behavior of this nature would lead to a cessation of movie offerings to the cineplex.

Against such accusations, Mahboob stated, "This is entirely absurd. If a movie resonates with audiences, they will watch it regardless of the screening time. My target audience comprises the middle class, upper middle class, and educated individuals. If filmmakers fail to produce content that appeals to this demographic, it's not my responsibility if their film fails."

He further explained that initially, he supported the Bangladeshi film industry by screening Tareque Masud's "Runway", even when only 10-15 people attended initially. He aimed to introduce quality films to his audience. However, "Star Cineplex is a brand, and we cannot compromise on our quality," he emphasised.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Earlier, director Saud of "Shyama Kabya" also made similar allegations against the cinema's management, citing issues with projection quality and irregular scheduling.

Regarding the "Shyama Kabya" controversy, Mahboob acknowledged the allegations against Hall-3 but also criticised the filmmakers for addressing the issue publicly on social media instead of discussing it directly with the hall management.

"Yes, there was a minor issue with the projection in Hall-3 at the Bashundhara branch. Due to Covid-related restrictions, we were unable to upgrade the screen at that time and were planning to do so after a new agreement. However, we want to clarify a few things: the film itself was shot in a darker setting, which posed a lighting challenge for us. If the filmmakers had concerns, they could have approached us directly, and we would have accommodated them by shifting the screening to another hall. It's unfortunate that they chose to make accusations against us while seated in our lobby."

"With multiple halls, occasional issues can arise, but it shouldn't be blown out of proportion. The data clearly indicated that the film wasn't attracting audiences. If people aren't interested in watching it, there's no point in blaming us on social media," he added.

Previously, Star Cineplex faced criticism from filmmakers for terminating screenings of Eid-ul-Fitr films after only four weeks in theatres. Filmmakers such as Himel Ashraf, Gias Uddin Selim, and Mishuk Moni protested strongly against this decision. However, the cinema hall management subsequently began screening "Rajkumar" and "Kajolrekha" in response to overwhelming demand. This Eid-ul-Fitr, three other movies were also taken down from Cineplex as they couldn't fare well in theaters they are- Kazi Hayat's "Green Card", Chotku Ahmed's government-granted film "Ahare Jibon" and Fuad Chowdhury directorial "Meghna Konnya". However, Chotku Ahmed and Fuad Chowdhury didn't publicly raise their concern against it.

The recent exchanges between filmmakers and Star Cineplex highlight the complex dynamics at play within the Bangladeshi cinema industry. While allegations and counterarguments have fueled debate, it's evident that both parties share a common goal– the promotion and success of Bangla cinema. Ultimately, a vibrant and thriving Bangladeshi film scene hinges on the collective efforts of all involved, ensuring diverse cinematic experiences for audiences and sustained growth for the industry as a whole.