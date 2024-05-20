Dipjol's BFAA election victory halted by High Court order

The Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) election concluded a month ago, and the new committee has already been sworn in. Actress Nipun Akter lost the race for the position of general secretary, and even then, she congratulated the newly elected Misha-Dipjol panel with garlands after their victory.

However, things took a turn when she filed a petition in court,five days ago, sparking numerous discussions within the film community and triggering a series of negative exchanges.

In the April 19, BFAA election Nipun Akter was defeated by Monowar Hossain Dipjol for the position of General Secretary by a mere margin of 16 votes.

Responding to Nipun's writ petition placed on Nipun's behalf by her legal representative Advocate Polash Chandra Roy on May 15, the High Court has suspended the declaration of Dipjol as the winner for the General Secretary position in the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association election for the 2024-26 term today (May 20).

Additionally, the court has issued a rule and called for an investigation into the irregularities.

Following the hearing of the petition today (Monday), a High Court bench comprising justices Naima Haider and Kazi Jinat Haque issued the order along with the rule. Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque represented Nipun in court this time.

The writ seeked to halt the freshly appointed committee led by the Misha Sawdagar and Monowar Hossain Dipjol panel, who emerged victorious against the panel led by Mahmud Koli and Nipun Akter in the BFAA election held on April 19. The results were announced on the morning of April 20 after the vote counting.

Responding to the High Court order, Monowar Hossain Dipjol, the recently elected BFAA General Secretary, told The Daily Star, "I have always respected the law. Since the High Court has issued an order, I have nothing to comment on."

"However, we will discuss this issue with the current committee of the Artistes' Association and plan to approach the chamber judge either tomorrow or the day after. One thing is clear, there is certainly a powerful influence behind her.

Since this action has been taken, it indicates that she has a long reach being able to do such a thing. I don't wish to say anything further on this matter."

Misha Sawdagar received 265 votes, defeating his rival Mahmud Koli by 170 votes. Monowar Hossain Dipjol clinched the general secretary position with 225 votes, surpassing Nipun Akter who received 209 votes, falling short by 16 votes.

After the results were announced, Nipun initially accepted the results and congratulated Dipjol and Misha with garlands. The actress's sudden move against the elected committee has been met with criticism from the film fraternity and audiences alike.