Misha Sawdagar elected new president, Dipjol general secretary of Artistes’ Association

Misha Sawdagar has been elected as the new president of the Film Artistes Association for the term 2024-2026, while Monowar Hossain Dipjol secured the position of general secretary.

Misha Sawdagar received 265 votes, defeating his rival Mahmud Koli by 170 votes. Monowar Hossain Dipjol clinched the general secretary position with 225 votes, surpassing Nipun Akter who received 209 votes, falling short by 17 votes.

The newly elected vice-presidents are Masum Parvez Rubel with 231 votes and DA Tayeb with 234 votes. Joint general secretary Arman received 237 votes. Organizing secretary Joy Chowdhury gained 255 votes, International affairs secretary Alexander Bow received 296 votes, Jacky Alamgir secured the position of office and publicity secretary with 245 votes, Mamnun Hasan Emon won the role of culture and sports secretary with 235 votes, and Komol was elected treasurer with 231 votes.

Nine individuals have been elected as executive members from the Misha-Dipjol panel: Sucharita (228), Rozina (243), Ali Raj (239), Subrata, Dilara Yasmin (218), Shahnur(245), Nana Shah (210), Ratna Kabir (263), and Chhunu (248). Riana Parvin Poly (220) and Soni Rahman (230) secured their positions from the Koli-Nipun panel.

Voting commenced at 9:30 am yesterday at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and concluded at 5:30 pm. Vote counting started at 8 pm, with Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announcing the initial polling results around 7 am.