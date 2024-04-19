Artistes’ Association election progresses amid tight security

The election for the much-anticipated Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) is currently underway at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises, amidst stringent security arrangements.

Commencing at 9 am this Friday (April 19), the voting will continue until 5 pm, with a one-hour break at noon.

Previous elections had sparked endless debates and criticisms. This time, however, there's a visible increase in security and preparedness.

Even journalists entering the BFDC premises on election day are facing a complex process, including scrutiny of their identity and credentials.

Since the morning of the voting, BFDC has been bustling with activity, with artists eager to cast their votes. Even those who have not participated in the film industry for the past two years are joining in, hoping to vote and reconnect with their colleagues during the extended festive atmosphere post-election.

Notably, there are 571 voters in this election who will determine the leadership for the next two years for the 2024-2026 electoral session.

Khurshid Alam Kasru affirmed, "This year's Artistes' Association election boasts a total of 571 voters. Rigorous measures have been implemented to foster a fair and impartial electoral process within an environment conducive to transparency and devoid of any disruptions. I am steadfast in my commitment to ensuring that past influences do not taint the integrity of this election. My aspiration is for a truly trustworthy, equitable, and aesthetically fair electoral outcome."

In the Mahmud Koli and Nipun-led panel, the candidates for the vice-president position include Danny Sidak and Amit Hasan, with Bappi Saha as joint general secretary. Anjana Rahman is contending for organising secretary position, while Maruf Akib for the international affairs secretary, and Kabila for the office and publicity secretary. Mamnun Hasan Emon is contending for the culture and sports secretary position, and Azad Khan is pursuing the treasurer position.

Candidates for the executive council member positions include Sujata Azim, Nader Choudhury, Pirzada Harun, Poli, Jasmine Akter, Tanvir Tanu, Md Saiful, Sadiya Mirza, Sony Rahman, Helena Jahangir, and Saif Khan.

In the Misha-Dipjol panel, Masum Parvez Rubel and DA Tayeb hold vice-chairperson positions, with Arman as the joint general secretary. Joy Choudhury is contending as organising secretary, Alexander Bo as the international affairs secretary, Jacky Alamgir as the office and publicity secretary, Don as the culture and sports secretary, and Komol as the treasurer.

Candidates for the executive council member position contenders include Sucharita, Rozina, Ali Raj, Subrata, Dilara Yasmin, Shahnur, Nana Shah, Ratna Kabir, Chhunu, Sanj John, and Firoz Mia.