Journos issue 24-hour ultimatum to Artistes' Association over FDC brawl

A group of journalists has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA), demanding appropriate measures to be taken following a brawl that occurred at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises.

The confrontation took place at a garden party organised by the association to celebrate the committee's recent election victory. Journalists invited to cover the event were present when unexpected violence erupted among certain members of the executive committee, general attendees, and journalists.

The incident occurred after an event arranged by the newly elected Misha-Dipjol committee on Tuesday afternoon. The incident left ten individuals, including journalists and cameramen, injured as a result of a gruesome altercation.

The association expressed regret over the incident the same night and is committed to taking necessary action against those responsible.

The association's president, Misha Sawdagar, and general secretary, Monowar Hossain Dipjol, communicated their deep regret in a letter, stating, "We have learned that several journalists were injured, which grieves us deeply. We sincerely apologise to all media professionals affected."

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident, chaired by producer Arshad Adnan. The committee includes journalists Limon Ahmed, Rahat Saiful, Ahmed Tauqir, Bulbul Ahmed, and Masum Joy, and the association representatives Misha Sawdagar, DA Tayeb, Nanashah, Rubel, and Ratna.