Dipjol to begin duties as BFAA general secretary

Mon May 27, 2024 05:09 PM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 05:17 PM

Photos: Collected

Monowar Hossain Dipjol has cleared the legal hurdles and is now ready to assume his role as the general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA).

The newly elected BFAA general secretary had filed a petition with the chamber court of the Appellate Division seeking the removal of the legal impediments preventing him from performing his duties. In response to his application, the court has ruled that there are no longer any barriers to him taking up his responsibilities.

Despite winning the election, Dipjol faced legal challenges that prevented him from immediately assuming office. However, the Chamber Judge's Court has now resolved these issues, allowing him to proceed with his duties as general secretary, sources confirmed to The Daily Star.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 15), Nipun Akter, the defeated candidate for the role of general secretary, filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the validity of Dipjol's position. The petition, presented by Advocate Polash Chandra Roy on behalf of Nipun, alleged irregularities and misconduct in the BFAA's 2024-26 term election.

The High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque heard the petition, which claimed that the election process was marred by corruption and illicit financial activities aimed at influencing voters. The writ sought to invalidate the election results and called for an investigation into the alleged irregularities. 

Additionally, it requested a suspension of the duties of the committee led by Misha Sawdagar and Dipjol.

In response to Nipun's petition, the High Court issued a stay order on May 20, temporarily halting Dipjol from assuming his role and directing an investigation into the election process. To address this suspension, Dipjol filed an appeal with the Chamber Court on Sunday (May 26), which resulted in the lifting of the stay order.

The BFAA election was held on April 19, with results announced on April 20. Misha Sawdagar was elected president with 265 votes, defeating Mahmud Koli, who received 170 votes. Dipjol won the general secretary position with 225 votes, while Nipun Akter garnered 209 votes.

Following the announcement of the election results, Nipun initially accepted her defeat gracefully, even welcoming the newly elected president and general secretary with flower garlands. However, less than a month later, she filed the writ petition seeking to annul the committee's election.

Despite the controversy, the court's recent decision has now cleared the way for Dipjol to officially take on the role of General Secretary and carry out his responsibilities within the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association.

Related topic:
BFAA election 2024BFAA Election 2024-26BFAA election controversyNipun AkterMonowar Hossain Dipjol as General Secretary
