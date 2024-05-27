I have never seen fans as crazy as those in Bangladesh: Burak Özçivit

The Turkish series "Kuruluş: Osman" enjoys a huge fan base in Bangladesh, thanks to the drama being dubbed in Bangla on various TV channels and YouTube.

Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey, has made a strong impression on Bangladeshi fans with his exceptional acting and impressive physique. When Burak came to Bangladesh to attend a press conference for Singer Bangladesh, fans eagerly awaited his arrival.

Hundreds of people gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of Burak. The actor arrived like a king, traveling through Dhaka in an open jeep to greet and interact with his fans, waving and greeting them along the way.

At the press conference, he told the media that while he has fans all over the world, he has never witnessed such enthusiastic fandom in other countries.

"I have been to many countries, including Pakistan, but I have never seen so many passionate fans as I have in Bangladesh," said the actor.

Burak also stated, "No matter who I work with, there is a need for loyalty. Beko is a trusted company, and I have brought this trusted organisation to Bangladesh as Singer Beko for you."

At the press conference, Singer Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Arcelik under Türkiye's Koç Group, announced the initiative titled "Transformation Journey with Burak Özçivit." Burak became a partner in this journey by participating in several creative projects.

The introduction of a new concept store, corporate office, and manufacturing plant marks the foundation of this transformation.

MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh Limited, and Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, Director of South Asia Regional Marketing, Business Transformation, and Growth at Arcelik, were present at the event.

