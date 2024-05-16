Turkish actor Burak Özçivit to visit Bangladesh

Turkish superstar actor Burak Özçivit is set to visit Bangladesh as part of an invitation extended by Singer Bangladesh Limited for its transformation journey. The celebrated actor announced this exciting partnership with Singer Bangladesh, generating anticipation and curiosity amongst his followers through a social media post from his official account.

The brand is ready to collaborate with Burak Özçivit to introduce a series of thrilling engagements and initiatives, with Burak set to visit Bangladesh for this purpose. Fans eager to catch a glimpse of the beloved actor can seize the opportunity during Singer Bangladesh's Uradhura Friday deals on May 17 and 18.

During the promotional period, customers purchasing any product from singerbd.com stand a chance to win an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Burak Özçivit during his visit to Bangladesh.

Singer Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Arcelik under Türkiye's Koç Group, is undergoing significant changes. The introduction of a new concept store, corporate office, and manufacturing plant marks the foundation of this transformation.