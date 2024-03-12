Misha questions Film Artistes' Association election delay

After much speculation, the election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) which was initially scheduled to take place on April 19, has been postponed to take place on April 27.

Misha Sawdagor, a former president of the association and a contestant in the upcoming election, has sent a letter to the Election Commission expressing his concerns about the rescheduled date. Misha with Monowar Hossain Dipjol and Joy Chowdhury is contesting against Nipun Akter, under the same panel.

In his letter, the actor wrote, "As per the decision of the executive council of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, the election for the next 2024-26 session. was scheduled to take place on April 19, Accordingly, we have already completed all the preparations within our panel to participate as candidates in the elections. But we are surprised to see the postponed schedule approved and announced by the Election Commission on March 4, 2024, without any discussions with the Executive Council."

Stating that there has been a violation of structural regulations in the schedule, the actor also wrote in the letter, "We, along with the general members, feel that there has been a violation of organisational and structural rule as there is no mention of any decision of the executive council to change the date in the schedule, and even sign of the incumbent president is absent from the order."

"Furthermore, we as professional actors have already given shooting and dubbing schedules to various film producers-directors as per the dates announced by the executive council and have also fixed the selected schedule consequently. If the schedule is delayed due to the above reasons, we will have to face many problems including financial losses," Misha added.

In the same letter requesting the chairman of the Election Commissioner to keep the original date in action, Misha wrote, "Given utmost importance to the matter, I request you to respect the announcement of the Executive Council and issue a revised schedule keeping the date of the election unchanged for our spontaneous participation in the election."

Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru, overseeing the 2024-26 elections of the Film Artistes Association, commented, "We have received applications from several candidates, including Misha, who mentioned their plans to travel abroad and expressed their willingness to participate in the election after Eid. We will hold a meeting in the next few days to make a decision."

In the upcoming association election, Misha Sawdagor is running for the position of general secretary, while Dipjol is vying for the presidency on the same panel.

After causing much controversy regarding its general secretary candidates since the election two years ago, the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) is all set to welcome a new panel of executive committee members in its upcoming election.