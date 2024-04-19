Lights, camera, vote: Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association sets stage for 2024-26 election

The Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) is poised for its biennial election today, with 571 voters set to cast their ballots. Amongst them, 50 are new voters, reflecting a potential shift in the association's dynamics. This follows the landmark decision in the previous election where the Ilias Kanchan-Nipun Akter panel secured victory and reinstated voting rights to 103 previously excluded artistes, signaling winds of change within the association.

In this year's contest, six independent candidates are in the fray alongside two main panels, led by Misha Sawdagar-Monowar Hossain Dipjol and Nipun Akter-Mahmud Koli. The competition is fierce, with each panel vying for supremacy and a chance to shape the future trajectory of the BFAA.

"Ensuring the integrity of the electoral process is paramount," emphasised BFAA Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru. Alongside his team members, AJ Rana and BH Nishan, they have undertaken measures to guarantee a fair and impartial election, free from any external influence or disturbances.

Khurshid Alam Kasru affirmed, "This year's Artistes' Association election boasts a total of 571 voters. Rigorous measures have been implemented to foster a fair and impartial electoral process within an environment conducive to transparency and devoid of any disruptions. I am steadfast in my commitment to ensuring that past influences do not taint the integrity of this election. My aspiration is for a truly trustworthy, equitable, and aesthetically fair electoral outcome."

Voting is scheduled to commence at 9am at the BFAA office, continuing until 5pm with breaks in between. The candidates are gearing up for a day of intense campaigning and engagement with voters, aiming to secure their support for the upcoming term.

In the Mahmud Koli and Nipun-led panel, the candidates for the vice-president position include Danny Sidak and Amit Hasan, with Bappi Saha as joint general secretary. Anjana Rahman is contending for organising secretary position, while Maruf Akib for the international affairs secretary, and Kabila for the office and publicity secretary. Mamnun Hasan Emon is contending for the culture and sports secretary position, and Azad Khan is pursuing the treasurer position.

Candidates for the executive council member positions include Sujata Azim, Nader Choudhury, Pirzada Harun, Poli, Jasmine Akter, Tanvir Tanu, Md Saiful, Sadiya Mirza, Sony Rahman, Helena Jahangir, and Saif Khan.

In the Misha-Dipjol panel, Masum Parvez Rubel and DA Tayeb hold vice-chairperson positions, with Arman as the joint general secretary. Joy Choudhury is contending as organising secretary, Alexander Bo as the international affairs secretary, Jacky Alamgir as the office and publicity secretary, Don as the culture and sports secretary, and Komol as the treasurer.

Candidates for the executive council member position contenders include Sucharita, Rozina, Ali Raj, Subrata, Dilara Yasmin, Shahnur, Nana Shah, Ratna Kabir, Chhunu, Sanj John, and Firoz Mia.

In light of the election, Mahmud Koli stated, "Since the moment I committed to running for the Film Artistes' Association election, I've advocated for a celebratory ambiance on voting day. Let us foster a festive atmosphere where every artiste engages in the democratic process harmoniously, devoid of misunderstandings or conflicts. My primary goal is to prioritise the interests of artistes, providing support to those in need and their families. Moreover, I aim to cultivate a culture of respect, unity, and collaboration within the film industry, thereby honouring artistes' contributions to our nation and society."

Misha Sawdagor assured, "Our top priority is looking out for artistes' best interests. We'll push for more funding for commercial cinema, which has a hand in boosting the entire industry. We also want to grow our lifetime membership. Winning is our goal, but win or lose, we're one family. Last time, I celebrated the winners even after losing. That's the spirit we're upholding."