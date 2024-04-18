TV & Film
I am one hundred percent optimistic about victory: Misha Sawdagar

Shah Alam Shazu
Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) election is scheduled to take place tomorrow, where two influential panels are competing for leadership for its 2024-26 session.

Misha Sawdagar and Monowar Hossain Dipjol are competing on one panel for the President-General Secretary position. On the other panel, veteran actor Mahmud Koli and Nipun Akter are running for President-General Secretary roles. 

Regarding this year's election, Misha Sawdagar told The Daily Star, "I believe we will win. I am one hundred percent optimistic about victory. Artists will vote for our panel." 

When asked about the source of such confidence, Sawdagar responded, "We were elected leaders of the Artists Association. The artists have deeply observed and recognized our efforts for them. We have tried to stay by their side in happiness and sorrow. Artists will vote for the Misha-Dipjol panel based on that experience." 

Reflecting on the past, he further elaborated, "We are part of the film industry. We are a family. We want to do this job better as members of the Artists Association so that everyone speaks well of us." 

Misha Sawdagar added, "I have no complaints against anyone, but I have love for everyone. I respect everyone. Let the vote be conducted fairly, and let the artists vote for their preferred candidates." 

 

