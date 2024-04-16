BFAA election campaign in full swing as voting day approaches

As the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) election is scheduled to take place, once again, two influential panels are competing for leadership for its 2024-26 session.

After much anticipation, the date of the BFAA election was announced. The election will take place on April 19, according to BFAA Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru.

As the election date is approaching, the BFAA premises and artistes are ramping up its electoral campaign.

The two rival panels in the Artistes' Association election are led by Misha Sawdagar and Monowar Hossain Dipjol; and Nipun Akter and veteran actor Mahmud Koli.

In the Mahmud Koli and Nipun led panel, the candidate for the vice-president position includes Danny Sidak and Amit Hasan, with Bappi Saha as joint general secretary. In this panel, Anjana Rahman is contending for organising secretary position, while Maruf Akib for the international affairs secretary, and Kabila for the office and publicity secretary. Mamnun Hasan Emon is contending for the culture and sports secretary position, and Azad Khan is pursuing the treasurer position.

Candidates for the executive council member positions include Sujata Azim, Nader Choudhury, Pirzada Harun, Poli, Jasmine Akter, Tanvir Tanu, Md Saiful, Sadiya Mirza, Sony Rahman, Helena Jahangir, and Saif Khan.

In the Misha-Dipjol panel, Masum Parvez Rubel and DA Tayeb hold vice-chairperson positions, with Arman as the joint general secretary. Joy Choudhury is contending as organising secretary, Alexander Bo as the international affairs secretary, Jacky Alamgir as the office and publicity secretary, Don as the culture and sports secretary, and Komol as the treasurer.

Candidates for the executive council member position contenders include Sucharita, Rozina, Ali Raj, Subrata, Dilara Yasmin, Shahnur, Nana Shah, Ratna Kabir, Chhunu, Sanj John, and Firoz Mia.

The election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) has consistently been a contentious affair, marked by disputes, rumours, speculations, and diplomatic power games amongst competing panels. This year's 2024-26 electoral session is no exception.

