Courtney Coffey took to social media to express her gratitude for ‘Rajkumar’

American actress Courtney Coffey has joined forces with Shakib Khan for the film "Rajkumar", which marks her first venture with a Bangladeshi star.

Out of 212 cinema halls, the film has secured three-fourths of them in terms of rental. "Rajkumar" premiered across 125 halls nationwide during Eid, garnering significant attention and praise from audiences since its release.

Courtney Coffey took to social media to express her joy and gratitude, stating, "I am thrilled and elated. Through "Rajkumar", the people of Bangladesh have embraced me. Thank you all. This makes me proud."

Additionally, in Bangla, Coffey conveyed, "I love and appreciate everyone from the depths of my heart. I am hopeful that "Rajkumar" will be a super hit for our beloved audience."

Shakib Khan has been ecstatic about the success of "Rajkumar", expressing deep gratitude towards the audience. On Monday (April 15), the superstar shared on social media, "Rajkumar is receiving boundless love from millions. This is only possible because of our beloved audience. Much love to all."

The film "Rajkumar" is centered around family relationships and the ambitious journey of a young man from Bangladesh to America.

