Fri Jun 13, 2025 07:34 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 13, 2025 07:43 PM

‘Taandob’ releases in over 50 theatres across Canada and the US
Photo: Collected

Among the six films released during Eid-ul-Azha, Shakib Khan starrer "Taandob" has emerged as the most sought-after by cinema-goers, drawing massive crowds. Even a week after its premiere, tickets remain hard to come by. Reports reveal that tickets for the next three days are already sold out in multiplexes.

In light of this overwhelming local demand, the film is now set for overseas audiences. Starting today, the film will begin screening across more than 50 cinemas in Europe, America, and Canada in a phased schedule. Notably, the overseas distribution is being managed by BiosKope Films.

The company's directors, Raj Hamid and Rubna Rashid Khan, stated that preparations are underway to release the film in a total of 60 theatres across Europe, America, and Canada in the first week alone. They said, "With Shakib Khan's films, one must always think on a larger scale because of his massive fanbase. This time is no different. However, we've adopted a unique strategy for this release—launching simultaneously across America, Canada, and Europe."

As part of this strategy, the film will premiere today, in prominent venues such as Q Gardens Cinemas and Showcase Farmingdale in New York, as well as the Laemmle North Hollywood theatre in Los Angeles. It will also be shown in theatres across Virginia, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas. Simultaneously, the film will be released in Rome, Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Toronto. This phased rollout will continue in other cities in the coming weeks.

Shakib Khan
Read more

Shakib Khan returns grant for shelved film ‘Maya’

BiosKope Films has been working for many years to promote Bangladeshi cinema abroad. With "Taandob", the company will mark its 50th international release. To commemorate the occasion, they are planning an expansive and vibrant promotional campaign, according to Raj Hamid.

"Taandob" centres on a dramatic incident in which a television channel comes under attack. Director Raihan Rafi crafted the story himself, while the screenplay was a joint effort by Adnan Adib Khan and Raihan Rafi.

A host of renowned actors, including Afzal Hossain, Jaya Ahsan, Sabila Nur, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Sumon Anowar, star alongside Shakib Khan in "Taandob", while Afran Nisho and Siam Ahmed make cameo appearances.

