TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:51 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:03 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’

Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:51 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:03 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:51 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:03 AM
Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’
Photo: Collected

Shakib Khan's fans are in for a treat this Eid-ul-Azha, as BTV's "Anandamela" will feature the megastar in a candid appearance on the popular festive programme.

Filmed on May 28 at BTV's own studio, the episode will feature Shakib performing on songs from his films and reflecting on his remarkable 26-year journey in showbiz.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’
Photo: Collected

Hosted by Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Intekhab Dinar, the hour-long special is set to air at 10pm on Eid night.

Sabina Yasmin to perform in ‘Anandamela’
Read more

Sabina Yasmin to perform in ‘Anandamela’

According to the "Anandamela" production team, this year's edition will once again dazzle viewers with star-studded performances, including songs by legendary singer Sabina Yasmin, a musical segment by rock band Warfaze, and appearances by several film celebrities.

 

 

Related topic:
Shakib KhanAnandamela
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib’s simple Eid with family and friends

Shakib’s simple Eid with family and friends

2m ago
Shakib Khan’s ‘Borbaad’ bags highest booking fee records ahead of Eid

Shakib Khan’s ‘Borbaad’ bags highest booking fee records ahead of Eid

2m ago
‘Borbad’ set for theatrical release across the Middle East

‘Borbaad’ set for theatrical release across the Middle East

2w ago
Shakib Khan is more committed and focused than ever: Jaya Ahsan

Shakib Khan is more committed and focused than ever: Jaya Ahsan

1w ago
Antaratma

Shakib Khan’s ‘Antaratma’ pulled from Cineplex a day after release

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় ‘সিঙ্কহোল’ নিয়ে আলোচনা: বিশেষজ্ঞ ও সংশ্লিষ্টরা যা বলছেন

প্রশ্ন হলো—সাত মসজিদ রোডে তৈরি হওয়া ওই গর্তটি কি আসলেই কোনো সিঙ্কহোল? এটা কী কী কারণে তৈরি হতে পারে? ঢাকার মাটির যে গঠন, তাতে এখানেও কি প্রাকৃতিকভাবে সিঙ্কহোল তৈরি হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা আছে? এর পেছনের...

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আনুষ্ঠানিক অভিযোগপত্র ট্রাইব্যুনালে জমা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে