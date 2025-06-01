Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’

Shakib Khan's fans are in for a treat this Eid-ul-Azha, as BTV's "Anandamela" will feature the megastar in a candid appearance on the popular festive programme.

Filmed on May 28 at BTV's own studio, the episode will feature Shakib performing on songs from his films and reflecting on his remarkable 26-year journey in showbiz.

Photo: Collected

Hosted by Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Intekhab Dinar, the hour-long special is set to air at 10pm on Eid night.

According to the "Anandamela" production team, this year's edition will once again dazzle viewers with star-studded performances, including songs by legendary singer Sabina Yasmin, a musical segment by rock band Warfaze, and appearances by several film celebrities.