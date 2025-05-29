Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 29, 2025 11:45 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 12:10 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone

Thu May 29, 2025 11:45 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 12:10 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 29, 2025 11:45 AM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 12:10 PM
‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone
Photo: Collected

Marking 26 years of Shakib Khan's journey in cinema, director Raihan Rafi dropped the title track of "Taandob" yesterday—setting off a wave of excitement among fans. Released as part of the film's official preview, the track offers an intense glimpse into what audiences can expect this Eid.

Penned and sung by Shifat Abdullah Abir, with music and composition by Tanvir Ahmed, the track sets the tone for what Rafi describes as a cinematic eruption of emotion and intensity.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sharing the release on social media, Rafi wrote, "On the 26th anniversary of megastar Shakib Khan's career, the title track of 'Taandob' has been released! Destruction, devastation, terror—together they create Taandob! The red signal of destruction has been ignited. This Eid, 'Taandob' is coming—every beat will set your blood on fire."

Shakib Khan and Jaya Ahsan face off in ‘Taandob’ teaser
Read more

Shakib Khan and Jaya Ahsan face off in ‘Taandob’ teaser

The film stars Shakib Khan in the lead, with Jaya Ahsan and Sabila Nur in pivotal roles.

 

Related topic:
Shakib KhanTaandob title trackJaya Ahsan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Jaya Aar Sharmin’, shot during the pandemic, finally sets release date

3w ago
Jaya Ahsan and Churni Ganguly pair up for ‘Ardhangini' sequel

Jaya Ahsan and Churni Ganguly pair up for ‘Ardhangini' sequel

1d ago
Shakib Khan's 'Tandoob' look unveiled

Shakib Khan’s ‘Taandob’ look unveiled

2m ago
Jaya and Sharmin take over

Jaya and Sharmin take over

1w ago
Shakib Khan and Jaya Ahsan face off in ‘Taandob’ teaser

Shakib Khan and Jaya Ahsan face off in ‘Taandob’ teaser

1w ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে