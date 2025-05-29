‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone

Marking 26 years of Shakib Khan's journey in cinema, director Raihan Rafi dropped the title track of "Taandob" yesterday—setting off a wave of excitement among fans. Released as part of the film's official preview, the track offers an intense glimpse into what audiences can expect this Eid.

Penned and sung by Shifat Abdullah Abir, with music and composition by Tanvir Ahmed, the track sets the tone for what Rafi describes as a cinematic eruption of emotion and intensity.

Sharing the release on social media, Rafi wrote, "On the 26th anniversary of megastar Shakib Khan's career, the title track of 'Taandob' has been released! Destruction, devastation, terror—together they create Taandob! The red signal of destruction has been ignited. This Eid, 'Taandob' is coming—every beat will set your blood on fire."

The film stars Shakib Khan in the lead, with Jaya Ahsan and Sabila Nur in pivotal roles.