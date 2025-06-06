‘Taandob’ is the best film of your career: Shakib Khan to Rafi

As "Taandob" gears up for its theatrical release this Eid, a special press conference was held at a hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan, featuring the film's core cast and crew.

Present at the event were superstar Shakib Khan, acclaimed actors Jaya Ahsan, Sabila Nur, Afzal Hossain, director Raihan Rafi, producer Shahriar Shakil (Managing Director of Alpha-i), and Chorki CEO Redoan Rony, alongside other members of the cast and production team.

During the event, the film's ensemble cast was formally introduced to the media. "Taandob" promises to deliver a fresh take on Bangladeshi commercial cinema — something director Raihan Rafi passionately expressed during the conference.

"I've always tried to find ways to do things better," said Rafi. "This is my seventh film, releasing on the 7th of Eid — you could say it's 'Lucky Seven'. We've spent over a year planning and making this movie. I truly believe it will, even in a small way, redefine the storytelling style of commercial Bangladeshi cinema. There are elements in 'Taandob' that audiences haven't seen before in Bengali films. It's full of surprises. I tried to shoot as much as possible within Bangladesh to prove that high-quality cinema can be made right here at home."

Photo: Collected

Leading man Shakib Khan, speaking at the event, shared his excitement about the project. "This is my second collaboration with the production houses and also my second film with Rafi. When I watched the final version during dubbing, I thought — yes! What an amazing movie. 'Taandob' is the result of immense hard work."

"The action sequences, the music, the story — everything is outstanding," he continued. "Even though I acted in it, I was completely captivated watching it. The entire team gave their heart and soul to this project."

Reflecting on his co-stars, Shakib added, "There are so many big names in 'Taandob' that at times I questioned whether I was doing justice to my own role. From Afzal bhai, Rakayet bhai, Mukit bhai, Lavlu bhai, Subrata da, to the incredibly talented Jaya sitting beside me — her performance was simply phenomenal. And on my other side, Sabila Nur, who has already wowed everyone with 'Lichur Bagane'."

Shakib also praised Raihan Rafi's directorial style, saying, "I was impressed from our work on 'Toofan'. He's incredibly detailed and caring with his films. His pre-production planning is meticulous. I'm grateful to have been a part of 'Taandob'."

In response, Rafi emotionally thanked Shakib, saying, "Thank you, brother, for trusting me blindly. You're a megastar whose name alone brings people to the cinema, yet you trusted a director's vision without even hearing the full story. That kind of faith is a rare gift."

He continued, "If I hadn't worked with you, I wouldn't have realised that being a star isn't just about popularity — it also takes a big heart. You've proven that. We hope you continue taking Bengali cinema to new heights — to a place where the world takes notice."

Veteran actor and director Afzal Hossain shared how profoundly impressed he was by the production. "Most of us in the cast come from theatre or television backgrounds. While on set, I kept looking around, amazed — is this really happening in my country? Watching Rafi work, I thought — is this what directing can be? If I hadn't agreed to the film, I would have missed out on witnessing such a phenomenal team."

Afzal also spoke warmly about working with Shakib Khan. "He's done 200 films, and yet his focus on set was extraordinary. I don't know how he was before, but in this project, I saw someone completely dedicated to his craft — every moment, he was immersed in his lines and performance."

Actress Jaya Ahsan, who reunited with Shakib after nearly a decade, said, "Shakib Khan is a very well-mannered and disciplined actor. I enjoyed working with him again."

"Taandob" boasts a star-studded lineup beyond its leads, including Salahuddin Lavlu, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Gazi Rakayet, Siam Ahmed, Shiba Shanu, Dr. Ejaj, FS Nayeem, and Rosey Siddique, among many others.