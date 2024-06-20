Eid blockbusters: Top films, songs, and OTT hits steal the show

Several movies, songs, and OTT content have hit the screens and digital platforms during Eid ul-Azha, garnering significant attention and applause from audiences. Among them, the spotlight has prominently shone on the movie "Toofan", directed by Raihan Rafi.

Since its release on Eid day, "Toofan" has premiered in approximately 123 theatres across the country. Post-release, Star Cineplex has expanded its showings from 21 to 47 daily screenings, while Jamuna Blockbuster is screening the film 14 times a day, a record for any Bengali film prior to this Eid.

Shakib Khan starrer "Toofan" also includes Tollywood's Mimi Chakraborty, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Misa Sawdagar, Salahuddin Luvlu, and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others. The production companies behind "Toofan" are Alpha-i Studios and Chorki.

The film's title song, "Laage Ura Dhura", composed by Pritom Hasan with vocals by Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara, has particularly caught fire, trending on YouTube and further fueling interest in the movie. The song's chorus is derived from the late musician Rajjak Dewan's renowned piece "Morar Kokiley", blending nostalgic appeal with contemporary flair. The first part of this specific version is penned by Shorif Uddin, while Rasel Mahmud wrote the rest.

Additionally, the title song from "Toofan," composed, arranged, and programmed by Naved Parvez, with vocals by Arif Rahman Joy, lyrics by Tahsan Shuvo, and rap by Rapsta Dadu, is also a favourite among listeners.

Apart from "Toofan", other Eid releases include "Agantuk", "Dark World", "Moyurakkhi", and "Revenge", offering diverse choices for cinema enthusiasts during the festive season.

In addition to cinemas, several OTT platforms have also debuted a variety of content. Notable mentions include web projects like "Golam Mamun", "Female 4", "Baaji", and "Poison".

"Golam Mamun", featuring Ziaul Faruq Apurba in a new avatar and directed by Shihab Shaheen, has garnered praise for its storyline, acting, and action sequences, receiving positive reviews across social media. Apurba's performance, appearance, and action scenes have been particularly appreciated by audiences both domestically and internationally.

Video of Official Trailer-Golam Mamun | Apurba, Sabila, Borshon | Shihah Shaheen | 13th June | hoichoi

"Female 4", directed by "Bachelor Point" famed director Kajal Arefin Ome and produced by Bongo, has also captured audience interest. The series saw over 200,000 subscribers paying to watch it within 24 hours of its release, accumulating 15 million minutes of paid watch time from over 100 countries.

The cast of "Female 4" includes Ziaul Hoque Polash, Marzuk Russell, Saraf Ahmed Zibon, Pavel, Shimul, Sumon Patwary, Shiblu Mridha, Iresh Zaker, and Neelanjona Neela, among others.