‘Taandob’ gets censor board clearance

Shakib Khan starrer "Taandob" has officially received clearance from the Bangladesh Film Certification Board, paving way for its theatrical release and setting the stage for a potential box office storm.

"Taandob", directed by Raihan Rafi and produced by Shahriar Shakil, is a joint venture between SVF and Alpha i, and is scheduled to hit cinemas on Eid day.

Producer Shahriar Shakil shared the confirmation on Facebook, writing, "Congratulations to our audiences. 'Taandob' arrives in cinemas on Eid Day."

The filmmakers have already released two songs from the movie—its title track "Taandob" and "Lichur Bagane"—both of which have received a positive response from listeners.

The film features Shakib Khan in the lead role, alongside Jaya Ahsan and Sabila Nur in pivotal roles.