TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:14 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Taandob’ gets censor board clearance

Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:14 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:02 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:14 PM
‘Taandob’ gets censor board clearance
Photo: Collected

Shakib Khan starrer "Taandob" has officially received clearance from the Bangladesh Film Certification Board, paving way for its theatrical release and setting the stage for a potential box office storm.

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Taandob", directed by Raihan Rafi and produced by Shahriar Shakil, is a joint venture between SVF and Alpha i, and is scheduled to hit cinemas on Eid day.

Producer Shahriar Shakil shared the confirmation on Facebook, writing, "Congratulations to our audiences. 'Taandob' arrives in cinemas on Eid Day."

The filmmakers have already released two songs from the movie—its title track "Taandob" and "Lichur Bagane"—both of which have received a positive response from listeners.

Read more

‘Lichur Bagane’ from ‘Taandob’ stirs online frenzy upon release

The film features Shakib Khan in the lead role, alongside Jaya Ahsan and Sabila Nur in pivotal roles.

 

Related topic:
Shakib KhantaandobCensor Certification Board
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone

‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone

1w ago
Stars usher in Baishakh with heartfelt reflections

Stars usher in Baishakh with heartfelt reflections

1m ago
Antaratma

Shakib Khan’s ‘Antaratma’ pulled from Cineplex a day after release

2m ago
Shakib’s simple Eid with family and friends

Shakib’s simple Eid with family and friends

2m ago
Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’

Shakib Khan all set to entertain in ‘Anandamela’

4d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে