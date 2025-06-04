TV & Film
Shakib Khan and Afran Nisho reunite ahead of 'Taandob' release

The reported rift between superstar Shakib Khan and actor Afran Nisho has officially come to an end. On Tuesday (June 3) night, Nisho visited Shakib's office, where the two held a lengthy discussion, according to sources close to both actors.

Also present at the meeting were Shahriar Shakil, Managing Director of Alpha-i; Redoan Rony, CEO of Chorki; and Jabed Sultan Pias, Chief Digital Business Officer of Prothom Alo.

Around 12:30am, Shahriar Shakil and Redoan Rony each posted a photo on Facebook featuring Shakib and Nisho together, captioned simply: "Brothers!"

While no official comment was made by either actor, sources indicate that tensions arose in 2023 when Nisho allegedly made several indirect remarks aimed at Shakib ahead of the release of his film "Surongo". The comments were not well received by Shakib's fanbase, prompting distance between the two stars.

The tension resurfaced recently as Shakib's fans expressed dissatisfaction over Nisho's cameo in the upcoming Eid film "Taandob". The matter, however, has now been resolved following mediation by the film's producers.

