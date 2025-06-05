Miss World Bangladesh returns home, not empty handed!

She returns with a heart full of memories and hands full of love. Yes, it's Aklima Atika Konika. The one who wore the red-and-green spirit of a nation across her shoulders at Miss World 2025. The girl who did not just walk the runway but carried stories, hopes, and heritage with her every step.

At a warm and heartfelt press conference in Dhaka, hosted by the Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC), Aklima Atika Konika, Bangladesh's representative at Miss World 2025 in India, shared her story in a way that deeply moved everyone in the room.

She spoke not just as a beauty queen, but as a woman who had lived through something much deeper than what people usually see on stage or screen. Her journey, from the dazzle of international spotlights to the quiet, solitary moments behind the curtains, was one of resilience, learning, and quiet strength.

"It wasn't just about the dresses or the crowns," she said, her voice bold yet steady, filled with emotion. "I stepped onto that stage carrying the hopes of an entire country. Every step I took, every word I said, every smile — I knew I was holding the pride of millions of Bangladeshis in my heart."

As she spoke, Aklima glowed not just with pride, but with purpose.

The press session was not merely a celebration of her personal milestone. It was a full-on team tribute, the kind that reminds you that beauty pageants are anything but solo missions.

Aklima's journey, from being crowned Miss World Bangladesh to walking on one of the world's grandest stages, was built on a group of mentors, creatives, stylists, and believers. From designer Mehruz Munir, whose jaw-dropping ensembles made Aklima stand out, to the creative contributions of Raisa Amin Shaily, Fardin Bayezid, and the dynamic duo Biswajit & Trisha, the event showcased the artistry stitched into every outfit.

Also honoured were the behind-the-lens magicians: photographers like Naymul Islam, cinematographers Ashrafuzzaman Shakhhor and Polash Biswas, and choreographer Asaad Khan, who shaped her movements into stories.

However, if there was a silent hero in all this, it was Efa Tabassum — the stylist and fashion director who served as Aklima's image architect. Each look she curated was not just for the runway, but for impact, interweaving cultural pride with global appeal.

"I wasn't just standing there as me," Aklima said. "I was standing there as everyone who helped shape me into who I am; as a reflection of all their combined effort and belief."

"Aklima is an all-rounder with an 'always-up-for-good' attitude," said Azra Mahmood, beaming with pride. As the National Director of Miss World Bangladesh and the official license holder for 2025, her words carried both admiration and hope.

"Azra Apu and everyone else were very, very and I mean really very supportive," Aklima added with a smile. "But still, it felt like I was carrying the whole country on my back. It was a huge pressure."

There was pride in Aklima's tone, but it came with layers — pressure, responsibility, and deep gratitude, all rolled into one. The weight of it all was still fresh in her voice.

Now back home, Aklima is not kicking back. If anything, she's just getting started. She has already thrown herself into advocacy, pouring her energy into Young Mind Matters, the platform she created to shine a light on mental health. Her focus? Helping parents truly understand and acknowledge what their children are going through emotionally.

For her, "Beauty with a Purpose" was not just a slogan stitched onto a sash; it's how she's choosing to move through the world now. From planning campaigns to sharing powerful stories and reaching into communities, she's only just begun.

Sure, she did not come back with the Miss World crown but what Aklima brought home was something far more meaningful. She returned with stories that moved her, lessons that changed her, and a fire in her that feels like the start of something big. Something lasting. Maybe even the start of a legacy.