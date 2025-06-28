Biman makes emergency landing at HSIA after bird strike

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight bound for Singapore made an emergency landing yesterday after encountering a bird strike shortly after takeoff from Dhaka airport.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating as flight BG 584, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 8:38am.

Shortly after takeoff, around 21 minutes into the flight and after reaching an altitude of over 2,500 feet, the captain reported an engine-related issue and decided to return to Dhaka.

According to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities, the aircraft landed safely at 8:59am and was parked at Bay 14.

All 154 passengers and 7 crew members on board were safe and unharmed.

Following the landing, the relevant authorities inspected the runway but found no foreign objects or bird remains, the airport authorities said at first.

However, Biman General Manager (Public Relations) ABM Raoshan Kabir later confirmed that it was a bird hit incident.

Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, executive director, HSIA also confirmed later on that blood stains were found in the engine cowling after landing.

A replacement flight left HSIA at 1:45pm, confirmed HSIA authorities.