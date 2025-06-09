TV & Film
Shakib Khan sends warm wishes for Arifin Shuvoo's 'Neelchokro'

Mon Jun 9, 2025 07:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 07:13 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jun 9, 2025
Photos: Collected

This Eid, moviegoers are turning out in large numbers to see their favourite stars on the big screen, with six films currently showing in cinemas nationwide. Leading the pack in audience draw is Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, whose film "Taandob" seems to be attracting the most attention.

However, despite being at the centre of attention for his own Eid release, Shakib Khan has earned praise for extending warm support to a fellow actor. Yesterday, he shared a poster of the film "Neelchokro", which stars Arifin Shuvoo, and wrote, "Best wishes to the 'Neelchokro' team."

In response, Arifin Shuvoo expressed his gratitude, and co-star Mondera Chakroborty also thanked Shakib for his kind gesture.

Director Mithu Khan, visibly moved by the show of support, commented:
"As the director of 'Neelchokro', this acknowledgement means a great deal. You are a pillar of Bangladeshi cinema. Your continued dedication to the industry is evident. I'm confident you will continue to surpass your own milestones. Thank you and best wishes."

Shakib's post has since garnered widespread appreciation online, with many fans lauding him for his humility and generosity. One commenter wrote, "This proves you have a big heart," while another noted, "You have no ego — that's why people love you."

Eid day 3: Your guide to today’s TV lineup

"Neelchokro", directed by Mithu Khan, features Arifin Shuvoo alongside Mondera Chakroborty and Priyontee Urbee among others.

Meanwhile, Shakib Khan stars opposite Sabila Nur in the Raihan Rafi directorial "Taandob". The film also features Jaya Ahsan, FS Nayeem, and Afzal Hossain among others.

Shakib KhanArifin Shuvoo
