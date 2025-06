Eid day 3: Your guide to today’s TV lineup

Television channels nationwide come alive with a vibrant mix of festive programming throughout the Eid holidays.

From star-studded dramas and hilarious comedies to heartwarming telefilms and exclusive celebrity features, there's something for everyone, making it hard for viewers to look away.

Here's a glimpse of what's in store across the channels for the third day of this holiday season.

ATN Bangla

Drama "Megher Brishty" – 9:00am. Directed by Masrikul Alam. Starring Jovan and Niha.

Drama "Lobhi Shontan" (Greedy Child) – 5:45pm. Directed by Mohin Khan. Starring Shamim Hasan Sarkar and Lamima Lam.

Drama "Agle Rekho Amay" – 7:40pm. Directed by Maksudur Rahman. Starring Khairul Basar and Sadnima Noman.

Drama "Bou Talak" – 8:50pm. Directed by Ashiqur Rahman. Starring Mosharraf Karim and Jui Karim.

Telefilm "Obujh Bayna" – 11:00pm. Directed by Al Masud. Starring Khairul Basar and Tanjin Tisha.

Channel i

Telefilm "Oshomoyer Lal Golap" – 2:30pm. Directed by Syed Shakil. Starring Khairul Basar and Tanjin Tisha.

Telefilm "Jamai Beshi Bujhe" – 4:30pm. Written and directed by Sohel Hasan. Starring Mosharraf Karim and Jannatul Sumaiya Heme.

Drama "Tomar Amar" – 7:30pm. Directed by Sajjad Hossain Bappy. Starring Tawsif and Totini.

Drama "Horbola" – Airs at 9:30 PM. Directed by Zubayer Ibn Bakar. Starring Niloy Alamgir and Sumona Yeasmin Sayma.

NTV

Drama "Tomar Opekkhay" – 9:00am. Written and directed by Preety Dutta. Starring Mushfiq R Farhan and Aisha Khan.

Telefilm "Ke Kokhon Kothay" – 2:30pm. Written and directed by Rakesh Basu. Starring Partho Sheikh and Aisha Khan.

Drama "Bakir Khatay Faki" – 7:55pm. Written by Arko Mostafa, directed by Musafir Roni. Starring Niloy and Jannatul Sumaiya Heme.

Drama "Chief Guest" – 9:10pm. Directed by Sokal Ahmed. Starring Mosharraf Karim and Jannatul Sumaiya Himi.

Drama "Prothom Haralo Mon" – 11:05pm. Directed by Mabrur Rashid Bannah. Starring Arosh Khan and Maftoha Jannat Jim.

RTV

Drama "The Salesman" – 7:00pm. Written and directed by Sheikh Nazmul Huda Emon. Starring Niloy and Heme.

Drama "Cholo Bodle Jai" – 9:30pm. Written and directed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel. Starring Jovan and Keya Payel.

Banglavision

Telefilm "Dhokha" – 2:10pm. Written and directed by Hasib Hossain Rakhi. Starring Niloy and Tania Brishty.

Drama "Tomar Jonno" – 5:40pm. Directed by Sajib Khan. Starring Arosh Khan and Samira Khan Mahi.

Drama "Bhalobasha Bhalo Rakhar Upay" – 7:40pm. Directed by Pathik Sadhan. Starring Khairul Basar and Sharlin Farzana.

Drama "Baicha Thaika Labh Ki" – 9:25pm. Written and directed by Taifur Jahan Ashik. Starring Mosharraf Karim and Heme.

Drama "Mr Fool" – 10:45pm. Written and directed by Ananya Emon. Starring Niloy and Heme.

Boishakhi TV

Drama "Dosh Ma'r Ek Put" – Airs at 8:10pm. Written and directed by Nazmul Rony. Starring Rashed Shemanto and Monira Mithu.

Drama "Juaari" – 9:55pm. Written by Yousuf Ali Khokon, directed by Shah Newaz Ripon. Starring Shamim Hasan Sarkar and Tania Brishty.

Drama "Black Money" – 11:40pm. Written and directed by Hasan Jahangir. Starring Omar Sani, Don, and Amit Hasan.

Maasranga TV

Drama "Ostad Kamor Kha" – 5:50pm. Directed by Bornonath. Starring Mosharraf Karim and Tania Brishty.

Drama "Rupkothar Moto" – 8:00pm. Written by Abraham Tamim, directed by Rubel Anush. Starring Mushfiq Farhan and Sporshia.

Drama "Tumi" – 10:20pm. Written and directed by Sumon Dhar. Starring Tawsif and Safa.

Telefilm "Bhul Theke Ful" – 11:30pm. Written and directed by Jakaria Showkhin. Starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Tasnia Farin.

Deepto TV

Drama "Apon Por" – 7:00pm. Directed by Hasib. Starring Niloy and Tania Brishty.

Drama "Kono Ek Bosonto Bikel" – 8:00pm. Directed by Syed Shakil. Starring Apurba and Farin.

Drama "Amar Ki Dosh" – 10:00pm. Directed by Serniabat Shawon. Starring Khairul Basar and Safa Kabir.

Nagorik TV

Drama "Leader" – 9:00pm. Directed by Samrat Jahangir. Starring Mir Rabbi, Salauddin Lavlu, and Tasnuva Tisha.